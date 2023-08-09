"I voted" stickers are displayed at the exit of the polling site at Toth Elementary School, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023 in Perrysburg, Ohio. Ohioans are voting on Issue 1. Voters in Ohio on Tuesday are weighing whether to make it more difficult to change the state's constitution, a decision that will have national implications in the debate over the future of abortion rights in the United States. (Kurt Steiss/The Blade via AP)
Brewers and Rockies play, winner secures 3-game series

By The Associated Press
 
Colorado Rockies (45-68, fifth in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (61-54, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Chris Flexen (1-5, 7.82 ERA, 1.93 WHIP, 35 strikeouts); Brewers: Adrian Houser (4-3, 4.19 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 57 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Brewers -232, Rockies +190; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers and Colorado Rockies play on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Milwaukee has a 32-27 record in home games and a 61-54 record overall. The Brewers have gone 21-10 in games decided by one run.

Colorado has a 20-38 record on the road and a 45-68 record overall. The Rockies have a 30-15 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Rockies hold a 4-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Yelich has 27 doubles, two triples and 16 home runs while hitting .289 for the Brewers. Tyrone Taylor is 6-for-19 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

Ryan McMahon has 24 doubles, three triples and 19 home runs while hitting .256 for the Rockies. Nolan Jones is 10-for-33 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 4-6, .249 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Rockies: 5-5, .219 batting average, 5.70 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Carlos Santana: day-to-day (illness), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (lat), Julio Teheran: 15-Day IL (hip), Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (back), Rowdy Tellez: 10-Day IL (forearm), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum)

Rockies: Brendan Rodgers: day-to-day (hamstring), Chase Anderson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (finger), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Matt Carasiti: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Mears: 15-Day IL (oblique), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow), Charlie Blackmon: 10-Day IL (hand), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (skull), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.