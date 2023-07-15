Rockies face the Yankees with 1-0 series lead

New York Yankees (49-43, fifth in the AL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (35-57, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Clarke Schmidt (4-6, 4.40 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 87 strikeouts); Rockies: Connor Seabold (1-6, 6.65 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Yankees -161, Rockies +138; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies take a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the New York Yankees.

Colorado has a 35-57 record overall and a 21-24 record in home games. The Rockies have a 19-51 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

New York is 49-43 overall and 21-20 on the road. The Yankees have hit 130 total home runs to rank third in the AL.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan McMahon leads Colorado with 14 home runs while slugging .465. Randal Grichuk is 11-for-33 with three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .251 batting average, 5.69 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Yankees: 4-6, .228 batting average, 5.11 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Matt Carasiti: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Mears: 15-Day IL (oblique), Brent Suter: 15-Day IL (oblique), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow), Charlie Blackmon: 10-Day IL (hand), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (skull), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps)

Yankees: Jake Bauers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Willie Calhoun: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Aaron Judge: 10-Day IL (toe), Greg Allen: 10-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.