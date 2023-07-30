Investigators examine a damaged skyscraper in the "Moscow City" business district after a reported drone attack in Moscow, Russia, early Sunday, July 30, 2023. (AP Photo)
Rockies host Oakland Athletics, look to stop home losing streak

Oakland Athletics (30-76, fifth in the AL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (40-64, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Luis Medina (3-7, 5.50 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 70 strikeouts); Rockies: Ty Blach (0-0, 5.51 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, seven strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rockies -110, Athletics -110; over/under is 12 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies look to break their three-game home skid with a victory over the Oakland Athletics.

Colorado has a 23-28 record in home games and a 40-64 record overall. The Rockies are 20-8 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Oakland is 15-37 on the road and 30-76 overall. The Athletics have a 20-11 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jurickson Profar has 21 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 36 RBI while hitting .243 for the Rockies. Randal Grichuk is 16-for-40 with four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .261 batting average, 4.38 ERA, outscored by six runs

Athletics: 5-5, .254 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Chase Anderson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (finger), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Matt Carasiti: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Mears: 15-Day IL (oblique), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow), Charlie Blackmon: 10-Day IL (hand), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (skull), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps)

Athletics: Richard Lovelady: 15-Day IL (arm), Ryan Noda: 10-Day IL (jaw), Yacksel Rios: 60-Day IL (finger), Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Perez: 10-Day IL (thumb), James Kaprielian: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rucinski: 60-Day IL (illness), Kevin Smith: 10-Day IL (back), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.