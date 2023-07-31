Relatives and mourners carry the casket of a victim who was killed in Sunday's suicide bomber attack in the Bajur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, Monday, July 31, 2023. Pakistan held funerals on Monday for victims of a massive suicide bombing that targeted a rally of a pro-Taliban cleric the previous day. (AP Photo/Mohammad Sajjad)
Padres try to keep win streak going against the Rockies

By The Associated Press
 
San Diego Padres (52-54, fourth in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (41-64, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Monday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Seth Lugo (4-5, 3.62 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 79 strikeouts); Rockies: Austin Gomber (8-8, 5.83 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 72 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Padres -208, Rockies +173; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres seek to prolong a three-game win streak with a victory against the Colorado Rockies.

Colorado has a 41-64 record overall and a 24-28 record in home games. The Rockies have a 21-8 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

San Diego is 23-29 in road games and 52-54 overall. The Padres are fourth in the NL with 134 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

The teams match up Monday for the eighth time this season. The Padres lead the season series 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan McMahon has 22 doubles, three triples and 16 home runs for the Rockies. Randal Grichuk is 15-for-39 with four home runs over the past 10 games.

Juan Soto has 25 doubles, 20 home runs and 64 RBI for the Padres. Gary Sanchez is 9-for-32 with two doubles, four home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .259 batting average, 4.08 ERA, outscored by five runs

Padres: 6-4, .264 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Chase Anderson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (finger), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Matt Carasiti: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Mears: 15-Day IL (oblique), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow), Charlie Blackmon: 10-Day IL (hand), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (skull), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps)

Padres: Alek Jacob: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ha-Seong Kim: day-to-day (shoulder), Reiss Knehr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 15-Day IL (knee), Michael Wacha: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Carlton: 15-Day IL (elbow), Preston Tucker: 10-Day IL (foot), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.