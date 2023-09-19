Rockies aim to stop 5-game road losing streak, play the Padres

Colorado Rockies (56-94, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (73-78, fourth in the NL West)

San Diego; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Ryan Feltner (0-0); Padres: Blake Snell (14-9, 2.48 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 217 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Padres -252, Rockies +205; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies travel to the San Diego Padres looking to stop a five-game road skid.

San Diego is 40-36 in home games and 73-78 overall. The Padres have the eighth-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .328.

Colorado has gone 22-54 in road games and 56-94 overall. The Rockies are 30-83 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

The matchup Tuesday is the 12th time these teams match up this season. The Padres have a 7-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto has 32 home runs, 123 walks and 100 RBI while hitting .267 for the Padres. Xander Bogaerts is 15-for-41 with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Ryan McMahon has 30 doubles, three triples and 23 home runs while hitting .244 for the Rockies. Nolan Jones is 10-for-39 with a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 7-3, .275 batting average, 5.38 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Rockies: 5-5, .271 batting average, 5.79 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Padres: Ha-Seong Kim: day-to-day (abdominal), Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (elbow), Gary Sanchez: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tim Hill: 60-Day IL (finger), Alek Jacob: 60-Day IL (elbow), Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (hip), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jake Cronenworth: 10-Day IL (wrist), Drew Carlton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Reiss Knehr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor)

Rockies: Kyle Freeland: 15-Day IL (oblique), Peter Lambert: 15-Day IL (biceps), Justin Lawrence: day-to-day (ankle), Austin Gomber: 60-Day IL (back), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (skull), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.