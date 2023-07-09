FILE - Hunter Biden talks with guests before President Joe Biden offers a toast during a State Dinner for India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House in Washington, June 22, 2023. The Republican chairmen of three key House committees are joining forces to probe the Justice Department's handling of charges against Hunter Biden after making sweeping claims about misconduct at the agency. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Giants and Rockies play, winner claims 3-game series

By The Associated Press
 
Colorado Rockies (34-56, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (48-41, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland (4-9, 4.93 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 63 strikeouts); Giants: Logan Webb (7-7, 3.62 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 117 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Giants -272, Rockies +223; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the San Francisco Giants and the Colorado Rockies are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

San Francisco is 48-41 overall and 25-22 in home games. The Giants have the third-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.00.

Colorado has a 14-32 record on the road and a 34-56 record overall. Rockies hitters are batting a collective .255, which ranks seventh in the NL.

The teams play Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Giants lead the season series 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: LaMonte Wade Jr has nine home runs, 53 walks and 29 RBI while hitting .275 for the Giants. Michael Conforto is 9-for-34 with four doubles, a home run and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Ryan McMahon leads the Rockies with 37 extra base hits (20 doubles, three triples and 14 home runs). Ezequiel Tovar is 10-for-38 with a double, two home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 3-7, .211 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Rockies: 3-7, .255 batting average, 6.65 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Brandon Crawford: day-to-day (leg), Thairo Estrada: 10-Day IL (hand), Anthony DeSclafani: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (arm), Luke Jackson: 15-Day IL (back), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (forearm), John Brebbia: 15-Day IL (lat), Heliot Ramos: 60-Day IL (oblique), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back)

Rockies: Matt Carasiti: 15-Day IL (shoulder inflammation), Nick Mears: 15-Day IL (oblique), Brent Suter: 15-Day IL (oblique), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow), Charlie Blackmon: 10-Day IL (hand), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (skull), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.