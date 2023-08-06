Simone Biles, a seven-time Olympic medalist and the 2016 Olympic champion, practices performs on the uneven bars at the U.S. Classic gymnastics competition Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Hoffman Estates, Ill. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Cardinals and Rockies meet, winner secures 3-game series

By The Associated Press
 
Colorado Rockies (43-67, fifth in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (49-63, fifth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Sunday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Austin Gomber (8-8, 5.68 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 77 strikeouts); Cardinals: Zack Thompson (2-3, 4.76 ERA, 1.77 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals and Colorado Rockies play on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

St. Louis has a 25-32 record at home and a 49-63 record overall. Cardinals hitters have a collective .331 on-base percentage, the fourth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Colorado has a 43-67 record overall and an 18-37 record on the road. The Rockies are 21-8 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The matchup Sunday is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Cardinals have a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado has 21 doubles, two triples and 23 home runs for the Cardinals. Lars Nootbaar is 13-for-36 with two doubles, four home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Ryan McMahon has 24 doubles, three triples and 19 home runs for the Rockies. Elias Diaz is 13-for-38 with four doubles and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, .271 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by five runs

Rockies: 3-7, .262 batting average, 5.71 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Brendan Donovan: 10-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Helsley: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jake Woodford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rockies: Chase Anderson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (finger), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Matt Carasiti: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Mears: 15-Day IL (oblique), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow), Charlie Blackmon: 10-Day IL (hand), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (skull), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.