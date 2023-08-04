Cardinals begin 3-game series at home against the Rockies

Colorado Rockies (42-66, fifth in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (48-62, fifth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Friday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Chris Flexen (0-5, 8.08 ERA, 1.93 WHIP, 33 strikeouts); Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (3-5, 7.18 ERA, 1.90 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cardinals -170, Rockies +144; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals host the Colorado Rockies on Friday to start a three-game series.

St. Louis is 48-62 overall and 24-31 at home. The Cardinals have the 10th-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.50.

Colorado has a 42-66 record overall and a 17-36 record in road games. The Rockies have a 29-15 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Friday’s game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado has 21 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 78 RBI for the Cardinals. Lars Nootbaar is 12-for-33 with a double, four home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Ryan McMahon has 23 doubles, three triples and 18 home runs for the Rockies. Elias Diaz is 12-for-37 with four doubles, a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, .251 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by two runs

Rockies: 3-7, .266 batting average, 5.44 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Nolan Gorman: day-to-day (foot), Brendan Donovan: 10-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Helsley: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jake Woodford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rockies: Chase Anderson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (finger), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Matt Carasiti: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Mears: 15-Day IL (oblique), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow), Charlie Blackmon: 10-Day IL (hand), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (skull), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.