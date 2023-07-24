Denny Hamlin celebrates in Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Pocono Raceway, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Long Pond, Pa. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
NASCAR at Pocono Raceway
This image released by Discovery shows dive tech and Bahamian shark expert Sky Minnis, left, and Dr. Tristan Guttridge surrounded by tiger sharks during their first dive together, in a scene from "Monster of the Bermuda Triangle," premiering July 24 during Shark Week on Discovery. (Discovery via AP)
Shark Week 2023
United States' Brian Harman poses for the media as he holds the Claret Jug trophy for winning the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
Brian Harman wins British Open
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
‘Barbie’ box office
FILE - A Twitter app icon on a mobile phone is displayed in Philadelphia, U.S.A., April 26, 2017. Elon Musk plans to change the logo of Twitter to an “X” from the bird, marking what would be the latest big change since he bought the social media platform for $44 billion last year. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Twitter’s new logo

Nationals host the Rockies, look to extend home win streak

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Colorado Rockies (39-60, fifth in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (41-58, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Monday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Jake Bird (2-1, 4.03 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 54 strikeouts); Nationals: Patrick Corbin (6-10, 4.97 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 80 strikeouts)

Other news
Miami Marlins' Luis Arraez (3) flips his bat after hitting the go ahead run to win the game in the tenth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Miami. The Marlins defeated the Rockies 3-2. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Arraez’s RBI single in the 10th helps Marlins end 8-game slide with a 3-2 victory over the Rockies
Luis Arraez singled home the winning run with the bases loaded in the 10th inning and the Miami Marlins ended an eight-game losing streak with a 3-2 win over the Colorado Rockies.
Colorado Rockies shortstop Ezequiel Tovar (14) throws to first base on a hit by Miami Marlins' Jean Segura during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Grichuk’s go-ahead RBI single in the ninth rallies Rockies past Marlins 4-3
Randal Grichuk hit a go-ahead RBI single in the ninth to rally the Colorado Rockies past the Miami Marlins 4-3 Saturday afternoon.
Colorado Rockies' Peter Lambert delivers a pitch during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Lambert’s stellar start and 3 early homers propel Rockies to 6-1 win over skidding Marlins
Peter Lambert pitched five shutout innings and his teammates hit three early homers as the Colorado Rockies defeated the Miami Marlins 6-1.
Houston Astros' Jake Meyers, front, scores on a single hit by Mauricio Dubon as Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz (35) looks on in the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Brandon Bielak sharp for 5 2/3 innings as Houston Astros beat Colorado Rockies 4-1
Brandon Bielak pitched one-hit ball into the sixth inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Colorado Rockies 4-1.

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals host the Colorado Rockies aiming to continue a five-game home winning streak.

Washington has an 18-32 record at home and a 41-58 record overall. The Nationals are 28-10 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Colorado has a 39-60 record overall and a 16-34 record in road games. The Rockies have a 19-53 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

The teams square off Monday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lane Thomas has 26 doubles, two triples and 16 home runs while hitting .295 for the Nationals. C.J. Abrams is 16-for-43 with a double, a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Ryan McMahon has 20 doubles, three triples and 15 home runs for the Rockies. Randal Grichuk is 12-for-35 with two doubles, four home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 6-4, .282 batting average, 6.10 ERA, outscored by one run

Rockies: 5-5, .204 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Israel Pineda: 60-Day IL (finger), Paolo Espino: 15-Day IL (finger), Hunter Harvey: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thad Ward: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (back), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rockies: Kris Bryant: day-to-day (finger), C.J. Cron: day-to-day (back), Kyle Freeland: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Matt Carasiti: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Mears: 15-Day IL (oblique), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow), Charlie Blackmon: 10-Day IL (hand), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (skull), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.