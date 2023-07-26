FILE - Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown (7) dunks the ball against the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Boston. Celtics wing Jaylen Brown has agreed to terms on a five-year supermax contract extension that will pay him up to $304 million, his agent said on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Jaylen Brown agrees to historic NBA deal
FILE - President Joe Biden's dog Commander looks out from the balcony during a pardoning ceremony for the national Thanksgiving turkeys at the White House in Washington, Nov. 21, 2022. Secret Service records show that President Joe Biden's dog Commander has bitten its officers stationed at the White House 10 times between October 2022 and January. At least one biting incident required a trip to the hospital for the injured officer. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
Biden’s dog bit Secret Service officers
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James warms up at halftime during a high school basketball game against Christopher Columbus at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, January 16, 2023, in Springfield, Mass. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)
Bronny James stable after cardiac arrest
This photo provided by Peter Kiley shows a small funnel cloud over the U.S. Capitol dome on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 in Washington. (Peter Kiley via AP)
Funnel cloud over Capitol goes viral photo
Atlanta United midfielder Santiago Sosa (5) defends against Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) during the first half of a Leagues Cup soccer match, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Messi shines again

Nationals and Rockies play, winner secures 3-game series

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Colorado Rockies (40-61, fifth in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (42-59, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Wednesday, 12:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Peter Lambert (2-1, 5.49 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 39 strikeouts); Nationals: Jake Irvin (3-5, 5.00 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

Other news
Washington Nationals starting pitcher Trevor Williams throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies at Nationals Park, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Meneses’ 3-run HR highlights a 4-run eighth inning as the Nationals rally to beat the Rockies 6-5
Joey Meneses’ three-run homer highlighted a four-run eighth inning and the Washington Nationals rallied to beat the Colorado Rockies 6-5.
Colorado Rockies' Kris Bryant watches his two-run home run off Houston Astros starting pitcher Hunter Brown during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Rockies place outfielder Kris Bryant on 10-day injured list with fractured finger
The Colorado Rockies placed outfielder Kris Bryant on the 10-day injured list with a fractured left index finger. The team said the move is retroactive to Saturday.
Colorado Rockies' Alan Trejo (13) celebrates with teammates after a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Monday, July 24, 2023, in Washington (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Jones homers and Trejo has 4 hits as the Rockies beat the Nationals 10-6
Nolan Jones hit a two-run homer, Alan Trejo had a double and three singles, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Washington Nationals 10-6.
FILE - Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Pierce Johnson throws in the ninth inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Denver. The NL-leading Atlanta Braves traded for a pair of relievers Monday, July 24, acquiring right-hander Pierce Johnson from Colorado and lefty Taylor Hearn from Texas. The moves could help Atlanta (64-34) fortify its bullpen for the final two months of the season.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Braves land relievers Pierce Johnson and Taylor Hearn in trades with Rockies and Rangers
The NL-leading Atlanta Braves traded for a pair of relievers, acquiring right-hander Pierce Johnson from Colorado and lefty Taylor Hearn from Texas.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Nationals -136, Rockies +115; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Washington Nationals and the Colorado Rockies are looking for a series win with a victory on Wednesday.

Washington has gone 19-33 at home and 42-59 overall. The Nationals have the fifth-best team batting average in MLB play at .262.

Colorado has a 17-35 record on the road and a 40-61 record overall. The Rockies are 15-9 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams match up Wednesday for the seventh time this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lane Thomas has 16 home runs, 24 walks and 54 RBI while hitting .293 for the Nationals. Keibert Ruiz is 15-for-36 with four doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Ryan McMahon has 20 doubles, three triples and 15 home runs for the Rockies. Randal Grichuk is 15-for-36 with two doubles, three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .276 batting average, 6.91 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Rockies: 6-4, .241 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Israel Pineda: 60-Day IL (finger), Paolo Espino: 15-Day IL (finger), Hunter Harvey: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thad Ward: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (back), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rockies: Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (finger), C.J. Cron: day-to-day (back), Kyle Freeland: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Matt Carasiti: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Mears: 15-Day IL (oblique), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow), Charlie Blackmon: 10-Day IL (hand), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (skull), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.