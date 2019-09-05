U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Colts-Chargers Capsule

By The Associated Press
 
INDIANAPOLIS (11-7) at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (13-5)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE — Chargers by 3

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Indianapolis 8-7-1, Los Angeles 9-7

SERIES RECORD — Chargers lead 18-11

LAST MEETING — Colts beat Chargers 26-22, Sept. 25, 2016

AP PRO32 RANKING — Colts No. 20, Chargers No. 9

COLTS OFFENSE — OVERALL (7), RUSH (20), PASS (6).

COLTS DEFENSE — OVERALL (11), RUSH (8), PASS (16).

CHARGERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (11), RUSH (15), PASS (10).

CHARGERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (9), RUSH (9), PASS (9).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Chargers have won six of last eight in series, including two playoff games. Last time teams meet in opener was 1970, when Colts won 16-14. ... Colts play second season opener in three years in Los Angeles, seeking first win there since beating Raiders 30-24 on Dec. 21, 1986. ... Indy won 10 of last 12 games last season after starting 1-5. ... Coach Frank Reich using second starting quarterback in two years for opener. Jacoby Brissett is 5-12 as starter, including 4-11 with Colts in 2017, but threw only four passes in 2018. ... Indy returns other 10 starters on offense — only retired QB Andrew Luck missing — and nine of 11 defensive starters. ... WR Devin Funchess and DE Justin Houston expected to make Colts debuts Sunday. ... Rookie WR Parris Campbell expected to play after missing first three preseason games with injured hamstring. ... Indy’s offensive line allowed league-low 18 sacks last season after yielding league-high 56 in 2017. ... All-Pro LB Darius Leonard hopes to defend league tackles title (163) in second pro season. ... NFL career scoring leader Adam Vinatieri begins season No. 24 needing four extra point attempts to become first Colts player with 500. . Chargers looking to make playoffs in consecutive season for first time since 2009. . Third-year coach Anthony Lynn seeking first Week 1 victory. . Philip Rivers will make 209th straight start, passing Peyton Manning for third among QBs. Rivers one of five QBs not to take snap in preseason. He threw for 424 yards in last year’s opener, 10th most in Week 1 game in league history. . Chargers return nine starters on offense but missing Pro Bowl RB Melvin Gordon (holdout) and LT Russell Okung (blood clots). . RB Austin Ekeler averages 10.4 yards per catch over two seasons, fourth among NFL backs with at least 25 receptions. . LB Thomas Davis will make Chargers debut after not playing preseason snap. He leads active linebackers with 1,077 tackles. . DE Joey Bosa has sack five of past six games. . All-Pro S Derwin James (foot) out until at least mid-November. . CB Casey Hayward has 11 interceptions since joining Chargers in 2016, tied for fourth in league. . Fantasy tip: Colts RB Marlon Mack had 100-yard performances in four of final six games, including playoffs.

