Combined No-Hitters

By The Associated Press
 
Matt Manning (6 2/3), Jason Foley (1 1/3), Alex Lange (9), Detroit Tigers vs. Toronto Blue Jays, July 8, 2023, 2-0.

Cristian Javier, Hector Neris (8), Ryan Pressly (9), Houston Astros at New York Yankees, June 25, 2022, 3-0.

Tylor Megill, Drew Smith (6), Joely Rodriguez (7), Seth Lugo (8), Edwin Diaz (9), New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies, April 22, 2022, 3-0.

Corbin Burnes, Josh Hader (9), Milwaukee at Cleveland, Sept 11, 2021, 3-0.

Zach Davies, Ryan Tepera (7), Andrew Chafin (8), Craig Kimbrel, , Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodger, June 24 2021, 4-0.

Aaron Sanchez, Harris (7), Biagini (8), Devenski (9), Houston vs. Seattle , August 3, 2019, 9-0.

Taylor Cole (2 innings), Felix Pena (7), LA Angels vs. Seattle, July 12, 2019, 13-0.

Walker Buehler (6 innings), Tony Cingrani (1), Yimi Garcia (1), Adam Liberatore (1), LA Dodgers vs. San Diego in Monterrey, Mexico, May 4, 2018, 4-0.

Cole Hamels (6 innings), Jake Diekman (1), Ken Giles (1), Jonathan Papelbon (1), Philadelphia at Atlanta, Sept. 1, 2014, 7-0.

Kevin Millwood (6), Charlie Furbush (2/3), Stephen Pryor (1/3), Lucas Luetge (1/3), Brandon League (2/3), Tom Wilhelmsen (1), Seattle vs. L.A. Dodgers, June 8, 2012, 1-0.

Roy Oswalt (1), Pete Munro (2 2/3), Kirk Saarloos (1 1/3), Brad Lidge (2) and Octavio Dotel (1), Billy Wagner (1), Houston at N.Y. Yankees, June 11, 2003, 8-0.

Francisco Cordova (9) and Ricardo Rincon (1), Pittsburgh vs. Houston, July 12, 1997, 3-0, 10 innings.

Kent Mercker (6), Mark Wohlers (2) and Alejandro Pena (1), Atlanta vs. San Diego, Sept. 11, 1991, 1-0.

Bob Milacki (6), Mike Flanagan (1), Mark Williamson (1) and Gregg Olson (1), Baltimore at Oakland, July 13, 1991, 2-0.

Mark Langston (7) and Mike Witt (2), California vs. Seattle, April 11, 1990, 1-0.

John Odom (5) and Francisco Barrios (4), Chicago (AL) at Oakland, July 28, 1976, 2-1.

Vida Blue (5), Glenn Abbott (1), Paul Lindblad (1) and Rollie Fingers (2), Oakland vs. California, Sept. 28, 1975, 5-0.

x-Steve Barber (8 2/3) and Stu Miller (1/3), Baltimore vs. Detroit, April 30, 1967 (first game), 1-2.

Babe Ruth (0) and Ernie Shore (9), Boston Red Sox vs. Washington, June 23, 1917 (first game) 4-0.

x-team lost game