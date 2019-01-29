FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Combs leads Texas Southern to 65-62 win over MVSU

 
Share

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Jeremy Combs scored 18 points and Texas Southern rallied with a second-half burst then held off Mississippi Valley State for a 65-62 win on Monday night.

Trailing 40-30 shortly after halftime, Texas Southern (9-11, 4-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference) used a 13-0 run and never trailed again. The Delta Devils (3-18, 1-6) tied it a 54 with Dante Scott’s layup with 7:08 left, and at 56 three minutes later with another layup by Scott. But Combs followed with a layup and Tyrik Armstrong made a 3-pointer with 88 seconds left.

Armstrong and Shawn Olden II each made a pair of foul shots to close the win as Michael Green missed a 3-point heave at the buzzer. Armstrong and Eden Ewing each scored 15 and Ewing missed just one of his eight shot attempts for Texas Southern.

Scott and Grego Jones-Rollins each scored 12 to lead MVSU, which now has lost five straight.