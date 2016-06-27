Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
FILE - LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary in a high school basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)
LeBron thanks fans after son’s cardiac arrest
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw

Comey’s refusal to name gunman marks change in terror talk

By SADIE GURMAN
 
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — When FBI Director James Comey discussed on national television the massacre at an Orlando nightclub, he made an off-the-cuff policy decision not to speak the gunman’s name.

“You will notice that I am not using the killer’s name, and I will try not to do that,” Comey said during the live news conference.

By then, the name Comey was refusing to say had already been known for nearly 24 hours: Omar Mateen. Forty-nine people were killed in the attack, the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Comey’s pronouncement reflects a change in how federal officials discuss terrorism cases, and it opened the door to questions about whether the intense focus on terrorists since 9/11 has unintentionally glorified them.

Other news
A jet takes flight as heat ripples radiate from the runway, Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at Sky Harbor International Airport, in Phoenix. Phoenix this month shattered its record for consecutive days in which the temperature reached at least 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43 Celsius), standing at 26 days and counting as of Tuesday. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Suffocating heat wave in metro Phoenix starts easing after first major monsoon storm of the season
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Ohtani throws first MLB shutout in Angels’ 6-0 win over Tigers after team says he’s staying
FILE - Michigan gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelly leaves the U.S. District Court in Grand Rapids, Mich., with his family and supporters on June 9, 2022. The former Republican candidate for Michigan governor pleaded guilty on July 27, 2023, to a misdemeanor charge for his participation in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021. (Daniel Shular/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)
Ryan Kelley, ex-candidate for Michigan governor, pleads guilty to misdemeanor in Capitol riot case

It was also the latest turn in a renewed debate about the way politicians talk about terrorism. The same day, Republican Donald Trump urged President Barack Obama to resign for refusing to use the words “radical Islam” in his response to the attack. Trump’s Democratic rival Hillary Clinton inched closer, using the term “radical Islamism,” but stressed action over words. Obama dismissed such criticism as “yapping” and said focusing on the gunman’s Muslim faith, not his self-described allegiance to a terror group, “suggests entire religious communities are complicit in violence.”

The FBI director said his intention was to avoid contributing to the gunman’s infamy.

“Part of what motivates sick people to do this kind of thing is some twisted notion of fame or glory, and I don’t want to be part of that for the sake of the victims and their families,” Comey said, “and so that other twisted minds don’t think that this is a path to fame and recognition.”

Some local police officials have already started refusing to publicly mention the names of mass shooters, but none with Comey’s reach or influence. Other officials quickly followed Comey’s lead, with Trump vowing never to use Mateen’s name, and Obama never mentioning it. White House spokesman Josh Earnest said it was an intentional effort to avoid elevating the gunman and focus instead on victims, who have long pushed reporters and officials to stop referring to mass killers by name.

The FBI said there has been no formal policy change, but Comey’s move was a calculated decision that reflects a growing concern among law enforcement that too much publicity for lone-wolf attackers will inspire more violence.

There’s little research to suggest that withholding names thwarts copycats. Marc Sageman, a psychologist and a longtime government consultant, said Comey’s move seemed more political than a strategy aimed at preventing violence.

The FBI later went as far as to redact Mateen’s name and that of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the Islamic State leader to whom he pledged allegiance, from transcripts of 911 calls, drawing fire from Republicans who accused the Obama administration of trying to downplay the shooting’s connection to radical extremism. The Justice Department eventually reversed course, but officials said the omissions had been intended to avoid giving extremists a “publicity platform for hateful propaganda.”

“I think there’s a view that we don’t want to glorify people who are so clearly seeking attention because we don’t want to let others who may be thinking about this think, ‘Oh, gee, even if I’m killed in a hail of bullets, my name will live forever on the lips of the FBI director or attorney general,’” Attorney General Loretta Lynch said in an interview with The Associated Press. Lynch acknowledged she still sometimes uses Mateen’s name.

By contrast, officials made no such distinction as recently as last year, after Mohammad Youssef Abdulazeez, 24, shot at a Chattanooga military recruiting office before driving to a Navy reserve center and opening fire, killing four Marines and a sailor. The Boston Marathon bombers’ names were also widely publicized.

Jim Davis, a former Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Denver office, said there was no discussion of names years ago, including after the arrest of Najibullah Zazi, the Afghan-American cab driver convicted in a thwarted plot to blow up New York City’s subway system in 2009.

“We have no idea if it’s going to prevent these kinds of acts by others,” said David Schanzer, a Duke University public policy professor who runs a center that studies terrorism. “But denying them that level of notoriety in an age in which individuals want to bring attention to themselves, I just think it makes sense.”

___

Associated Press writers Eric Tucker, Kevin Freking and Eileen Sullivan contributed to this report.