CONCACAF Gold Cup Finals
2023_Mexico 1, Panama 0
2021_United States 1, Mexico 0, ET
2019_Mexico 1, United States 0
Other news
An expanded field of 32 teams at the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand means that more players and teams will see the international spotlight — and they no doubt want to prove they belong.
The leader of Solomon Islands is hitting back at criticism of his nation’s deepening security ties with China, saying the United States and Australia have nothing to fear.
Pakistan’s pace bowlers Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi shared six wickets between them while Dhananjaya de Silva posted his 10th hundred before Sri Lanka was bowled out for 312 by lunch on Day 2 of the first cricket test.
Finance ministers from the Group of 20 nations meeting in India are set to address critical global economic challenges, including the threat posed by climate change and rising debt among low-income countries.
2017_United States 2, Jamaica 1
2015_Mexico 3, Jamaica 1
2013_United States 1, Panama 0
2011_Mexico 4, United States 2
2009_Mexico 5, United States 0
2007_United States 2, Mexico 1
2005_United States 0, Panama 0, U.S. won 3-1 on penalty kicks
2003_Mexico 1, Brazil 0, OT
2002_United States 2, Costa Rica 0
2000_Canada 2, Colombia 0
1998_Mexico 1, United States 0
1996_Mexico 2, Brazil 0
1993_Mexico 4, United States 0
1991_United States 0, Honduras 0, U.S. won 4-3 on penalty kicks
NOTE: Brazil and Colombia competed as invited guests