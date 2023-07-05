Canada's Jayden Nelson, left, celebrates with Jonathan Osorio, center, after scoring a goal against Cuba during the second half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup
FILE - Tang De Wong, lower left, and other members of the Chinese Benevolent Association march in an Independence Day parade in Philadelphia, July 4, 2008. Flags proliferate every July Fourth, but it wasn't always a revered and debated symbol. Unlike the right to assemble or trial by jury, the flag's role was not prescribed by the founders: Flags would have been rare during early Independence Day celebrations and were so peripheral to early U.S. history that no original flag exists. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
History of the American flag
FILE - The White House is seen, July 30, 2022, in Washington. The White House was briefly evacuated Sunday evening while President Joe Biden was at Camp David after a suspicious powder was discovered by the Secret Service in a common area of the West Wing, and a preliminary test showed the substance was cocaine, two law enforcement officials said Tuesday.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
Suspected cocaine found at White House
Joey Chestnut celebrates after winning his 16th championship title during the 2023 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in the Coney Island section of the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, July. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Nathan’s hot dog eating contest
A Palestinian man waves Palestinian and Syrian flags in front of an Israeli army vehicle during a military raid in the Jenin refugee camp, a militant stronghold, in the occupied West Bank, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Palestinian health officials said at least 10 Palestinians were killed in the operation, which began Monday. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
West Bank

CONCACAF Gold Cup Glance

By The Associated Press
 
All Times EDT
FIRST ROUND
Top two nations in each group advance
GROUP A
GPWDLGFGAPts
a-United States32101317
a-Jamaica32101027
Trinidad2101443
St. Kitts and Nevis20020100
Saturday, June 24
At Chicago

United States 1, Jamaica 1

Sunday, June 25
At Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Other news
A woman uses a sweater to shield from the sun as she walls on a street on a hot day in Beijing, Monday, July 3, 2023. Heavy flooding has displaced thousands of people around China as the capital had a brief respite from sweltering heat. Beijing reported 9.8 straight days when the temperature exceeded 35 C (95 F), the National Climate Center said Monday. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
World swelters to unofficial hottest day on record
The entire planet sweltered to the unofficial hottest day in human recordkeeping July 3, according to University of Maine scientists at the Climate Reanalyzer project.
San Diego Padres' Xander Bogaerts hits a three-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Monday, July 3, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
Angels’ Ohtani leaves with blister after giving up 2 homers in 8-5 loss to Padres, Musgrove
Two-way All-Star Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels left with a blister on his right middle finger after allowing consecutive home runs to Xander Bogaerts and Jake Cronenworth in the sixth inning of an 8-5 loss to Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres.
Orlando City's Duncan McGuire (13) celebrates his goal against Toronto FC with Rafael Santos (3) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Araújo and Thórhallsson each score first MLS goal, Orlando routs Toronto FC 4-0
César Araújo and Dagur Thórhallsson each scored their first MLS goal and Orlando routed Toronto FC 4-0.
FILE - Television actor Allison Mack leaves federal court in the Brooklyn borough of New York, April 8, 2019, after pleading guilty to racketeering charges in a case involving a cult-like group based in upstate New York called NXIVM. Mack has been released from a California prison, according to a government website. Online records maintained by the Federal Bureau of Prisons said she was released Monday, July 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
‘Smallville’ actor released from prison for role in sex-trafficking case tied to cult-like group
The television actor Allison Mack has been released from a California prison near San Francisco. Mack pleaded guilty in 2019 for her role in a sex-trafficking case tied to the cult-like group NXIVM.

Trinidad and Tobago 3, St. Kitts and Nevis 0

Wednesday, June 28
At St. Louis

Jamaica 4, Trinidad and Tobago 1

United 6, St. Kitts and Nevis 0

Sunday, July 2
At Charlotte, N.C.

United States 6, Trinidad and Tobago 0

At Santa Clara, Calif.

Jamaica 5, St. Kitts and Nevis 0

GROUP B
GPWDLGFGAPts
a-Mexico3201726
a-Qatar3111334
Honduras3111364
Haiti3102463
Sunday, June 25
At Houston (NRG)

Haiti 2, Qatar 1

Mexico 4, Honduras 0

Thursday, June 29
At Glendale, Ariz.

Qatar 1, Honduras 1

Mexico 3, Haiti 1

Sunday, July 2