CONCACAF Gold Cup Glance

By The Associated Press
 
All Times EDT
FIRST ROUND
Top two nations in each group advance
GROUP A
GPWDLGFGAPts
United States2110714
Jamaica2110524
Trinidad2101443
St. Kitts and Nevis20020100
Saturday, June 24
At Chicago

United States 1, Jamaica 1

Sunday, June 25
At Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Trinidad and Tobago 3, St. Kitts and Nevis 0

Wednesday, June 28
At St. Louis

Jamaica 4, Trinidad and Tobago 1

United 6, St. Kitts and Nevis 0

Sunday, July 2
At Charlotte, N.C.

United States vs. Trinidad and Tobago, 7 p.m.

At Santa Clara, Calif.

Jamaica vs. St. Kitts and Nevis, 7 p.m.

GROUP B
GPWDLGFGAPts
a-Mexico2200716
Haiti2101343
Qatar2011231
Honduras2011151
Sunday, June 25
At Houston (NRG)

Haiti 2, Qatar 1

Mexico 4, Honduras 0

Thursday, June 29
At Glendale, Ariz.

Qatar 1, Honduras 1

Mexico 3, Haiti 1

Sunday, July 2