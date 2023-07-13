Storm clouds pass over downtown Chicago and the Bronzeville neighborhood of the city heading East out over Lake Michigan as the National Weather Service continued to issue multiple tornado warnings in the greater metropolitan area Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
CONCACAF Gold Cup Glance

By The Associated Press
 
All Times EDT
FIRST ROUND
Top two nations in each group advance
GROUP A
GPWDLGFGAPts
a-United States32101317
a-Jamaica32101027
Trinidad2101443
St. Kitts and Nevis20020100
Saturday, June 24
At Chicago

United States 1, Jamaica 1

Sunday, June 25
At Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Trinidad and Tobago 3, St. Kitts and Nevis 0

Wednesday, June 28
At St. Louis

Jamaica 4, Trinidad and Tobago 1

United 6, St. Kitts and Nevis 0

Sunday, July 2
At Charlotte, N.C.

United States 6, Trinidad and Tobago 0

At Santa Clara, Calif.

Jamaica 5, St. Kitts and Nevis 0

GROUP B
GPWDLGFGAPts
a-Mexico3201726
a-Qatar3111334
Honduras3111364
Haiti3102463
Sunday, June 25
At Houston (NRG)

Haiti 2, Qatar 1

Mexico 4, Honduras 0

Thursday, June 29
At Glendale, Ariz.

Qatar 1, Honduras 1

Mexico 3, Haiti 1

Sunday, July 2