CONCACAF Gold Cup Glance
|All Times EDT
|FIRST ROUND
|Top two nations in each group advance
|GROUP A
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|United States
|2
|1
|1
|0
|7
|1
|4
|Jamaica
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|2
|4
|Trinidad
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|4
|3
|St. Kitts and Nevis
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|10
|0
|Saturday, June 24
|At Chicago
United States 1, Jamaica 1
|Sunday, June 25
|At Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Trinidad and Tobago 3, St. Kitts and Nevis 0
|Wednesday, June 28
|At St. Louis
Jamaica 4, Trinidad and Tobago 1
United 6, St. Kitts and Nevis 0
|Sunday, July 2
|At Charlotte, N.C.
United States vs. Trinidad and Tobago, 7:06 p.m.
|At Santa Clara, Calif.
Jamaica vs. St. Kitts and Nevis, 7 p.m.
|GROUP B
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|a-Mexico
|2
|2
|0
|0
|7
|1
|6
|Haiti
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|3
|Qatar
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|1
|Honduras
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|5
|1
|Sunday, June 25
|At Houston (NRG)
Haiti 2, Qatar 1
Mexico 4, Honduras 0
|Thursday, June 29
|At Glendale, Ariz.
Qatar 1, Honduras 1
Mexico 3, Haiti 1
|Sunday, July 2