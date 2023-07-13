CONCACAF Gold Cup Glance
|All Times EDT
|FIRST ROUND
|Top two nations in each group advance
|GROUP A
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|a-United States
|3
|2
|1
|0
|13
|1
|7
|a-Jamaica
|3
|2
|1
|0
|10
|2
|7
|Trinidad
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|4
|3
|St. Kitts and Nevis
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|10
|0
|Saturday, June 24
|At Chicago
United States 1, Jamaica 1
|Sunday, June 25
|At Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Other news
Pro-democracy campaigner Chau Van Kham has thanked his supporters who helped secure his release from a Vietnamese prison four years into a 12-year sentence for terrorism offenses.
Thai lawmakers are gathering to select a new prime minister. The outcome is far from certain even though the country’s most progressive party won both the popular vote and the most seats in the House of Representatives.
CLAIM: The turnout of registered voters in Wisconsin in the 2020 election was 94%, which suggests something suspicious about the results.
Guatemala’s troubled presidential election has been thrown into even greater turmoil after the country’s top electoral tribunal confirmed the results of the June 25 vote while the Attorney General’s Office announced that the second place party had been suspended.
Trinidad and Tobago 3, St. Kitts and Nevis 0
|Wednesday, June 28
|At St. Louis
Jamaica 4, Trinidad and Tobago 1
United 6, St. Kitts and Nevis 0
|Sunday, July 2
|At Charlotte, N.C.
United States 6, Trinidad and Tobago 0
|At Santa Clara, Calif.
Jamaica 5, St. Kitts and Nevis 0
|GROUP B
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|a-Mexico
|3
|2
|0
|1
|7
|2
|6
|a-Qatar
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|3
|4
|Honduras
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|6
|4
|Haiti
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|6
|3
|Sunday, June 25
|At Houston (NRG)
Haiti 2, Qatar 1
Mexico 4, Honduras 0
|Thursday, June 29
|At Glendale, Ariz.
Qatar 1, Honduras 1
Mexico 3, Haiti 1
|Sunday, July 2