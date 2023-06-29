CONCACAF Gold Cup Glance
|All Times EDT
|FIRST ROUND
|Top two nations in each group advance
|GROUP A
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|United States
|2
|1
|1
|0
|7
|1
|4
|Jamaica
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|2
|4
|Trinidad
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|4
|3
|St. Kitts and Nevis
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|10
|0
|Saturday, June 24
|At Chicago
United States 1, Jamaica 1
|Sunday, June 25
|At Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Other news
Jesús Ferreira scored his second international hat trick, Djordje Mihailovic had two goals and the 13th-ranked United States overwhelmed No. 139 St.
Mexico won its first game under interim coach Jaime Lozano, opening the CONCACAF Gold Cup with a 4-0 victory over Honduras.
Brandon Vazquez scored in the 88th minute and the No. 13 United States gained a 1-1 draw against 63rd-ranked Jamaica to avoid what would have been the Americans’ first loss in a CONCACAF Gold Cup opener.
CHICAGO (AP) — Just four players who appeared for the U.S. at last year’s World Cup are on a largely junior varsity roster announced Monday for the CONCACAF Gold Cup, including just one regular starter: goalkeeper Matt Turner.
Trinidad and Tobago 3, St. Kitts and Nevis 0
|Wednesday, June 28
|At St. Louis
Jamaica 4, Trinidad and Tobago 1
United 6, St. Kitts and Nevis 0
|Sunday, July 2
|At Charlotte, N.C.
United States vs. Trinidad and Tobago, 7 p.m.
|At Santa Clara, Calif.
Jamaica vs. St. Kitts and Nevis, 7 p.m.
|GROUP B
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Mexico
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|3
|Haiti
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Qatar
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Honduras
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|0
|Sunday, June 25
|At Houston (NRG)
Haiti 2, Qatar 1
Mexico 4, Honduras 0
|Thursday, June 29
|At Glendale, Ariz.
Qatar vs. Honduras, 7:45 p.m.
Haiti vs. Mexico, 10 p.m.
|Sunday, July 2