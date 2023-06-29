New York Yankees' Domingo Germán, center, celebrates after pitching a perfect game against the Oakland Athletics during a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. The Yankees won 11-0. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
CONCACAF Gold Cup Glance

By The Associated Press
 
All Times EDT
FIRST ROUND
Top two nations in each group advance
GROUP A
GPWDLGFGAPts
United States2110714
Jamaica2110524
Trinidad2101443
St. Kitts and Nevis20020100
Saturday, June 24
At Chicago

United States 1, Jamaica 1

Sunday, June 25
At Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

United States' Jesus Ferreira (9) is congratulated by teammate Alejandro Zendejas (17) after scoring during the first half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match against St. Kitts & Nevis Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Ferreira’s hat trick leads US over St Kitts and Nevis 6-0 in CONCACAF Gold Cup
Jesús Ferreira scored his second international hat trick, Djordje Mihailovic had two goals and the 13th-ranked United States overwhelmed No. 139 St.
Mexico's Luis Romo (7) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Honduras during the first half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match Sunday, June 25, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Mexico beats Honduras 4-0 in CONCACAF Gold Cup opener behind 2 Romo goals
Mexico won its first game under interim coach Jaime Lozano, opening the CONCACAF Gold Cup with a 4-0 victory over Honduras.
U.S. forward Brandon Vazquez (19) celebrates his game-tying goal against Jamaica with forward Cade Cowell (11) during the second half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match Saturday, June 24, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
Vazquez’s 88th-minute goal gives the US 1-1 draw with Jamaica in a CONCACAF Gold Cup opener
Brandon Vazquez scored in the 88th minute and the No. 13 United States gained a 1-1 draw against 63rd-ranked Jamaica to avoid what would have been the Americans’ first loss in a CONCACAF Gold Cup opener.
Arsenal's goalkeeper Matt Turner plays with his son after the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Emirates Stadium in London, Sunday, May 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Matt Turner only World Cup regular starter named to US Gold Cup roster
CHICAGO (AP) — Just four players who appeared for the U.S. at last year’s World Cup are on a largely junior varsity roster announced Monday for the CONCACAF Gold Cup, including just one regular starter: goalkeeper Matt Turner.

Trinidad and Tobago 3, St. Kitts and Nevis 0

Wednesday, June 28
At St. Louis

Jamaica 4, Trinidad and Tobago 1

United 6, St. Kitts and Nevis 0

Sunday, July 2
At Charlotte, N.C.

United States vs. Trinidad and Tobago, 7 p.m.

At Santa Clara, Calif.

Jamaica vs. St. Kitts and Nevis, 7 p.m.

GROUP B
GPWDLGFGAPts
Mexico1100403
Haiti1100213
Qatar1001120
Honduras1001040
Sunday, June 25
At Houston (NRG)

Haiti 2, Qatar 1

Mexico 4, Honduras 0

Thursday, June 29
At Glendale, Ariz.

Qatar vs. Honduras, 7:45 p.m.

Haiti vs. Mexico, 10 p.m.

Sunday, July 2