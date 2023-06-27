Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, looks out from a military vehicle on a street in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023, leaving an area of the headquarters of the Southern Military District. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Prigozhin's troops who joined him in the uprising will not face prosecution and those who did not will be offered contracts by the Defense Ministry. After the deal was reached Saturday, Prigozhin ordered his troops to halt their march on Moscow and retreat to field camps in Ukraine, where they have been fighting alongside Russian troops. (AP Photo)
Russian rebellion
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a town hall event in Hollis, N.H., Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)
Election 2024
File - Harvard University students celebrate their graduate degrees in public health during Harvard commencement ceremonies, Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Cambridge, Mass. A pause on student loan payments that's been in place since the start of the COVID pandemic will end late this summer if Congress approves a debt ceiling and budget deal negotiated by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Student loan payments
A general view of the U.S. Supreme Court, Friday, June 23, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
Supreme Court decisions
A person walks along the shore of Lake Michigan as the downtown skyline is blanketed in haze from Canadian wildfires Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Canadian wildfire smoke drifts into US

NHL Awards Winners

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Winners of the 2022-23 NHL awards.

Hart Memorial Trophy, MVP — Connor McDavid, Edmonton

Vezina Trophy, goaltender — Igor Shesterkin, Linus Ullmark, Boston

Other news
Edmonton Oilers hockey player Connor McDavid poses with the Ted Lindsey Award, the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy, the Art Ross Trophy and the Hart Memorial Trophy at the NHL Awards, Monday, June 26, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Connor McDavid wins third NHL MVP, falls one vote short of unanimous selection
Connor McDavid has won his third Hart Trophy as NHL MVP after the highest-scoring season by a player in more than a quarter-century.
FILE - NHL draft prospect Connor Bedard speaks to the media prior to Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals between the Florida Panthers and the Vegas Golden Knights, Monday, June 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. Bedard, 17, who is highly anticipated to be selected first in the NHL draft by the Chicago Blackhawks, joins his fellow draft-eligible prospects in participating at the NHL combine. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr, File)
NHL top prospect Connor Bedard draws comparisons to Connor McDavid as draft approaches
The NHL is going to have another Connor to contend with very shortly. That’s the expectation NHL Central Scouting director Dan Marr has in comparing where Connor McDavid was before he was selected No. 1 by Edmonton in 2015, and Connor Bedard, this year’s top draft prospect.
Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid move the puck against the San Jose Sharks during the first period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, April 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
McDavid reaches 150-point milestone; Oilers beat Sharks 6-1
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — One of the NHL’s most exclusive clubs needs to make room for Connor McDavid.
Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid move the puck against the San Jose Sharks during the first period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, April 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Connor McDavid becomes 1st player with 150 points since 1996
Connor McDavid became the first player in 27 years to reach 150 points in a season when he had a goal and an assist in the first period of Edmonton’s game against the San Jose Sharks.

James Norris Memorial Trophy, defenseman — Erik Karlsson, San Jose

Calder Memorial Trophy, rookie — Matty Beniers, Seattle

Frank J. Selke Trophy, defensive forward — Patrice Bergeron, Boston

Lady Byng Memorial Trophy, most gentlemanly — Anze Kopitar, Los Angeles

Jack Adams Award, coach — Jim Montgomery, Boston

King Clancy Trophy, humanitarian contribution to hockey — Mikael Backlund, Calgary

Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award, great leadership qualities both on and off the ice — Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay

Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award, individual who has positively impacted his or her community, culture of society — Jason McCrimmon

Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, perserverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey — Kris Letang, Pittsburgh

E.J. McGuire Award of Excellence — Connor Bedard

___

Awards Based on Regular-Season Statistics

Art Ross Trophy, points scoring leader — Connor McDavid, Edmonton

Maurice Richard Trophy, goal-scoring leader — Connor McDavid, Edmonton

William M. Jennings Trophy, goalies with fewest goals against, minimum 25 games — Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swaymon, Boston

___

Award Voted on by NHL Players’ Association

Ted Lindsay Award, outstanding player — Connor McDavid, Edmonton

(Formerly called the Lester B. Pearson Award)