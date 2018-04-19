FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Conservative PAC announces $1 million ad buy for Nicholson

 
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A conservative political action committee backing Republican Kevin Nicholson for U.S. Senate says it is launching a $1 million television ad campaign that compares him with Ronald Reagan.

Restoration PAC announced the ad buy Thursday. The group has received $7.6 million dollars since 2015 from billionaire Richard Uihlein, who backs Nicholson for the Senate.

Nicholson faces state Sen. Leah Vukmir in the Republican primary.

The group first ran ads in the race a year ago attacking Democratic incumbent Sen. Tammy Baldwin. It ran another Nicholson ad in October and says it’s spent just less than $2 million to help him in the race.

The Center for Responsive Politics says nearly $10 million has been spent on outside groups so far in the race. All but about $1 million has been spent to benefit the Republicans.