FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
Women’s World Cup: England beats Denmark
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Copa América: Argentina files complaint against refereeing

 
PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil (AP) — Argentina’s soccer federation has made a formal complaint to CONMEBOL criticizing the refereeing decisions in its loss to Brazil in the Copa América semifinals.

The federation says Argentina was “clearly harmed” by the decisions of Ecuadorean referee Roddy Zambrano on Tuesday.

In a six-page letter to the South American confederation, Argentina complained that video review was not used to check on a couple of non-calls that could have favored the Argentines with penalty kicks, one on Sergio Agüero and another on Nicolás Otamendi.

Lionel Messi and coach Lionel Scaloni loudly complained after the match.

Host Brazil won 2-0 at the Mineirão Stadium, making it to the final and extending Argentina’s 26-year title drought with the senior squad.

