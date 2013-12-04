United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Hunter Biden’s plea deal on hold
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
FILE - Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs on the Stravinski Hall stage at the 49th Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland on July 4, 2015. O’Connor, the gifted Irish singer-songwriter who became a superstar in her mid-20s but was known as much for her private struggles and provocative actions as for her fierce and expressive music, has died at 56. The singer's family issued a statement reported Wednesday by the BBC and RTE. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP, File)
Sinéad O’Connor dies at 56
FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023, in Washington. Giuliani is not disputing that he publicly made statements about two Georgia election workers that were defamatory and false, but he contends they were constitutionally protected statements, according to a statement filed in court. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Giuliani concedes he made false statement

Copper futures jump on hiring, housing rebounds

By The Associated Press
 
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Copper prices closed higher Wednesday after several hopeful signs for the U.S. economy.

In other metals trading, gold and silver also rose.

Copper for March delivery jumped 8 cents, or 2.6 percent, to $3.25 a pound.

Investors bought copper after reports that hiring at U.S. companies surged last month and sales of new homes jumped 25 percent in October.

Other news
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a campaign event on Monday, July 17, 2023, in Tega Cay, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)
DeSantis will headline barbecue billed as the largest annual gathering of South Carolina Republicans
FILE - PSG's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the French League One soccer match between Troyes and Paris Saint Germain, at the Stade de l'Aube, in Troyes, France, Sunday, May 7, 2023. Saudi Arabian soccer team Al-Hilal has made a record $332 million bid for France striker Kylian Mbappe. Paris Saint-Germain has confirmed the offer and says it has given Al-Hilal permission to open negotiations directly with Mbappe. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly, File)
Staying at PSG or going somewhere else? Kylian Mbappé's transfer saga rumbles on
FILE - An unsold 2023 Model X sports-utility vehicle sits outside a Tesla dealership Sunday, June 18, 2023, in Littleton, Colo. After enjoying a strong run where they could keep raising prices to boost their profits, companies are now stuck in a vise. On one end, revenue is under pressure as the global economy remains fragile. On the other, companies are having to pay higher wages for workers, among other costs. Caught in the middle are corporate profit margins, which measure how much profit companies make on each $1 of revenue. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
After raising prices sharply, corporate profits get squeezed as inflation eases

Copper, which is widely used in homebuilding and construction, tends to rise on signs that the housing market and the broader economy are improving.

February gold rose $26.40, or 2.2 percent, to $1,247.20 an ounce, as the U.S. dollar weakened against other currencies. Silver for March delivery jumped 76.5 cents, or 4 percent, to $19.83 an ounce.

Platinum for January delivery rose $20.20, or 1.5 percent, to $1,376 an ounce. Palladium for March delivery rose $14.45, or 2 percent, $729.25 an ounce.

Crude oil for January delivery rose $1.16 to $97.20 a barrel in New York, its fourth straight gain, after the government reported the first drop in crude oil supplies in 11 weeks.

Other energy futures mostly fell.

Heating oil fell 1 cent to $3.06 a gallon, wholesale gasoline was flat at $2.72 a gallon and natural gas lost 2 cents to $3.96 per 1,000 cubic feet.

In agricultural commodities trading, March wheat fell 6.5 cents, or 1 percent, to $6.6175 a bushel.

March corn rose 5.25 cents, or 1.2 percent, to $4.365 a bushel, and January soybeans edged up 9.75 cents, or 0.7 percent, to $13.295 a bushel.