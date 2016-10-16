Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
People carry an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Cornelius’ late TD run lifts Arkansas past Ole Miss 34-30

By KURT VOIGT
 
Share

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Bret Bielema did his best to remind anyone who was listening throughout the week that Arkansas’ only losses this season were to No. 1 Alabama and No. 6 Texas A&M.

That included the No. 22 Razorbacks, who clearly took their coach’s message to heart in a 34-30 win over No. 12 Mississippi on Saturday night.

The win didn’t have quite the suspense of Arkansas’ (5-2, 1-2 Southeastern Conference) thrilling overtime win over the Rebels (3-3, 1-2) a year ago, but it was every bit as important — especially following a deflating 49-30 loss at home to the Crimson Tide a week ago.

“I told the guys, ‘Let’s do whatever we have to do to protect this house,’” Bielema said. “They never wavered and needed help from the crowd, and they delivered.”

Other news
FILE - Migrants, mostly from Venezuela, hold photos of those who died in a fire at a Mexican immigration detention center, behind, during a prayer vigil outside the center in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, April, 27, 2023. Four months after a fire in a Mexican immigration detention center at the border killed 40 migrants, some survivors are living in limbo at a Mexico City hotel, recovering from their injuries and awaiting the prosecution of their captors. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez, File)
Survivors of Mexico’s worst migrant detention center fire stuck in limbo, unable to support families
Frances Tiafoe of the US plays a return to Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov in the men's singles match on day seven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Frances Tiafoe launches a charitable fund at the tennis center where he grew up
FILE - The Capitol Dome and East Front of the of the House of Representatives is seen in Washington, Wednesday, April 19, 2023. This year's projected government budget deficit has jumped by $130 billion, due in part to a proposed change to student loan repayment plans and a series of bank rescues organized by federal regulators, the Congressional Budget Office said Friday.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Congress didn’t pass law allowing consumers to erase negative credit information after two years

Austin Allen was at his usual best on Saturday night, completing 19 of 32 passes for 228 yards and three touchdowns. The junior now has an SEC-best 18 touchdown passes for the season, and he had plenty of help in the form of Rawleigh William’s career-best 180 rushing yards on 27 carries.

Despite the dynamic run-pass combination, the Razorbacks didn’t secure the win until Jared Cornelius’ 6-yard touchdown scamper on second-and-goal late in the fourth quarter.

“The offensive line kind of stretched, the defense jumped to the outside, I stuck my foot in the ground and the hole opened up like the Red Sea,” Cornelius said.

The win was the third in a row for the Razorbacks over Ole Miss, which has now lost three of its first six games a season after winning the Sugar Bowl.

Chad Kelly accounted for 342 yards of total offense for the Rebels, throwing for 253 yards and rushing for 89 more. The senior also threw for a touchdown and ran for two more, but he fumbled while scrambling on a fourth-and-16 to put an end to Ole Miss’ two-game winning streak.

Evan Engram led the Rebels with seven catches for 111 yards and a touchdown.

The two teams entered Saturday with the two most efficient quarterbacks in the SEC, and neither Kelly nor Allen disappointed. The duo combined for 571 yards of total offense.

It was Cornelius, however, who had the final say with his 6-yard touchdown run with 2:20 remaining.

“We’re in the games and competing,” Rebels coach Hugh Freeze said. “We’ve got to see the big picture, even though it’s hard to right now, sitting here.”

THE TAKEAWAY

Ole Miss: The Rebels entered the game 102nd in the country in total defense, allowing 449.4 yards per game. They once again struggled on Saturday by allowing 429 total yards to Arkansas, a number that was more than 450 before the Razorbacks purposely took several large losses while running out the clock on the game’s final drive.

Arkansas: The Razorbacks still have offensive line concerns after allowing three more sacks of Allen, but they moved the ball consistently through the air and on the ground. That gives them renewed hope with only SEC games left on the schedule this season.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Arkansas was in danger of falling out of the rankings, but now it’s likely to once again push its way into the top 20 , perhaps even surpassing the Rebels. The Razorbacks’ only losses this season are to No. 1 Alabama and No. 6 Texas A&M.

UP NEXT

Ole Miss: The Rebels are on the road for the second straight week, traveling to Baton Rouge to face LSU.

Arkansas: The Razorbacks play for the eighth straight week to open the season, traveling to No. 23 Auburn next week.

___

More AP college football: http://www.collegefootball.ap.org