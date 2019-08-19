FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
Women’s World Cup: England beats Denmark
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Coutinho gets Bayern’s No. 10 after Robben gives go-ahead

 
Share

MUNICH (AP) — Arjen Robben has given his permission for Philippe Coutinho to wear his old No. 10 jersey while on loan at Bayern Munich.

The 27-year-old Coutinho passed a medical examination on Sunday and signed a contract through June 2020, when Bayern has the option of making the loan permanent.

“Arjen had no problem with it. He said Philippe was a worthy successor,” Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said Monday at the Brazil playmaker’s presentation in Munich.

Rummenigge said Bayern had not planned to use Robben’s No. 10 or Franck Ribéry’s No. 7 this season as a tribute to both retired wingers, but the club changed its mind as the negotiations with Barcelona over Coutinho’s loan deal began to progress.

Other news
Junichi Matsumoto, an official of Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings (TEPCO), speaks in an interview with The Associated Press at the TEPCO headquarters in Tokyo, Friday, July 28, 2023. Matsumoto, a top official in charge of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant said an upcoming release of treated radioactive water into the sea more than 12 years after the meltdown disaster marks “a milestone,” but it's still an initial step of the daunting task of the decades-long decommissioning process that still remain. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
Fukushima plant official says the coming release of treated water a milestone for decommissioning
Red Bull driver Sergio Perez of Mexico steers his car during the first practice session ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Belgian Formula One Grand Prix will take place on Sunday. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
Heavy rain impacts the 1st practice for the Belgian GP ahead of qualifying
Qin Haiyang, of China, competes in a men's 200-meter breaststroke semifinal at the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Nick Didlick)
Qin Haiyang of China sets a world record in the men’s 200-meter breaststroke at world championships

“We had a chat with Robben. We wanted to give his number to Philippe as a sign of esteem,” Rummenigge said.

Bayern announced earlier in the day that the loan move had been completed, saying financial details wouldn’t be disclosed. But Barcelona said the German club “will pay 8.5 million euros ($9.4 million) and the player’s wages.”

“The agreement also sees an option to buy for Bayern fixed at 120 million euros ($133 million),” the Spanish club said.

Rummenigge said 8.5 million euros ($9.4 million) was “a price among friends.”

“We have had a very good relationship for years with Barcelona,” Rummenigge said. “Apart from that, Barcelona didn’t want to hinder the transfer as Philippe very much wanted to come to us.”

Although Coutinho failed to live up to expectations after joining Barcelona in January 2018 for a club-record transfer from Liverpool worth 160 million euros (then $192 million), his arrival in Germany has also been welcomed by Bayern’s club rivals.

“You can only congratulate Bayern. It’s good when such a name plays in the Bundesliga,” Borussia Dortmund chief executive told German daily Bild.

Dortmund player Julian Brandt, Fortuna Düsseldorf coach Friedhelm Funkel and Borussia Mönchengladbach sporting director Max Eberl also welcomed the transfer.

Coutinho said he was looking to stay longer at Bayern than the initial season on loan.

“I have a huge challenge in front of me here, and hope to stay a long time and win many titles,” Coutinho said.

The Brazil playmaker scored 21 goals and set up 11 more in 75 appearances for Barcelona but was criticized by fans for not playing his best in decisive games. Coutinho was the second most expensive player in the world after Neymar when signed from Liverpool.

After coming through the youth teams at hometown club Vasco da Gama in Rio de Janeiro, Coutinho was signed by Inter Milan, loaned back to Vasco and later to Spanish club Espanyol before he joined Liverpool.

Bayern had been pursuing Germany winger Leroy Sané as its No. 1 target to help fill the void left by Robben and Ribéry, but turned to alternatives after Sané injured his knee while playing for Manchester City.

Coutinho has 15 goals in 55 appearances for Brazil and helped the team win the recent Copa América.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports