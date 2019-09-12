Cowboys-Redskins Preview Capsule

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Cowboys-Redskins Preview Capsule

By The Associated Press
 
Share

DALLAS (1-0) at WASHINGTON (0-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, Fox

OPENING LINE — Cowboys by 3½

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Cowboys 1-0; Redskins 1-0

Other news
FILE - Club leaders at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill interact with students outside the student union in a quad known at "The Pit" on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill will offer free tuition to some students in order to expand diversity efforts following last week's Supreme Court decision striking down affirmative action in college admissions, the school announced Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Hannah Schoenbaum, File)
With affirmative action out, North Carolina’s flagship school bars use of race, sex in admissions
FILE - Former Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq arrives at the International Arbitration Centre, in London, Thursday, March 2, 2023. Yorkshire has been fined and docked points in two formats of cricket over the club’s “extremely serious” misconduct in relation to the racism experienced by former player Azeem Rafiq. The English club was fined 400,000 pounds ($515,00) on Friday, July 28 with 300,000 pounds of this suspended for two years. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, file)
Yorkshire punished for extremely serious misconduct over racism experienced by ex-player Azeem Rafiq
A firefighter extinguishes a fire in a building in Berlin Friday, July 28, 2023. Two people died Friday after jumping from a building in Berlin to escape a fire on an upper floor, firefighters said. The blaze broke out on the 10th floor of a 12-story residential building in the German capital's Kreuzberg district, the fire service told German news agency dpa. (Annette Riedl/dpa via AP)
2 people die in Berlin after jumping from a building to escape a fire, authorities say

SERIES RECORD — Cowboys lead 71-45-2

LAST MEETING — Cowboys beat Redskins 31-23, Nov. 22, 2018

LAST WEEK — Cowboys beat Giants 35-17; Redskins lost to Eagles 32-27

AP PRO32 RANKING — Cowboys No. 6 Redskins No. 26

COWBOYS OFFENSE — OVERALL (3), RUSH (22), PASS (1)

COWBOYS DEFENSE —OVERALL (27), RUSH (27), PASS (23)

REDSKINS OFFENSE — OVERALL (13), RUSH (31), PASS (5)

REDSKINS DEFENSE — OVERALL (25), RUSH (21), PASS (22)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Cowboys have won five of past six games vs. Redskins. ... Dallas QB Dak Prescott was 25 of 32 for perfect passer 158.3 rating in season opener. Prescott is first Cowboys QB to win with 400-plus yards passing and four-plus touchdowns. ... Prescott completed five passes of 25-plus yards same day Redskins allowed three plays of 20-plus yards to Eagles. ... One game into fourth season, Prescott has 11 games with at least three TDs, one more than three-time Super Bowl winner Troy Aikman had in 12 seasons. ... Prescott reached 1,000 completions in 49 games, matching Tony Romo for fastest in franchise history. ... RB Ezekiel Elliott has 546 yards from scrimmage, six rushing TDs in five games vs. Redskins. ... WR Amari Cooper had 106 receiving yards and TD catch vs. Giants. ... Jason Witten one TD from becoming fifth tight end in NFL history with 70-plus. ... WR Michael Gallup set career highs with seven catches and 158 receiving yards last week. ... DE DeMarcus Lawrence has 3½ sacks in past four games vs. Redskins. ... Redskins QB Case Keenum threw for career-high 380 yards in Week 1 loss to Eagles. ... Keenum coming off seventh career game with three-plus TDs. ... RB Adrian Peterson expected to start in place of injured Derrius Guice after being inactive last week. Peterson tied with Jim Brown for fifth with 106 career rushing TDs. ... RB Chris Thompson led Washington with seven catches last week. ... With 125 yards receiving, WR Terry McLaurin became first Redskins rookie with 100-plus in NFL debut. ... TE Jordan Reed missed season opener with concussion. ... Vernon Davis ranks third among active tight ends with 63 receiving TDs. ... DL Jonathan Allen listed as week to week with knee injury. ... S Landon Collins had seven tackles in Redskins debut. Collins looking for seventh consecutive game vs. Dallas with five-plus tackles. ... CB Josh Norman forced fumble in past two games vs. Cowboys. ... Fantasy tip: Elliott could take advantage of weakened Redskins run defense without Allen and should get more carries than Week 1.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL