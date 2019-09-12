Cowboys-Redskins Preview Capsule

DALLAS (1-0) at WASHINGTON (0-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, Fox

OPENING LINE — Cowboys by 3½

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Cowboys 1-0; Redskins 1-0

SERIES RECORD — Cowboys lead 71-45-2

LAST MEETING — Cowboys beat Redskins 31-23, Nov. 22, 2018

LAST WEEK — Cowboys beat Giants 35-17; Redskins lost to Eagles 32-27

AP PRO32 RANKING — Cowboys No. 6 Redskins No. 26

COWBOYS OFFENSE — OVERALL (3), RUSH (22), PASS (1)

COWBOYS DEFENSE —OVERALL (27), RUSH (27), PASS (23)

REDSKINS OFFENSE — OVERALL (13), RUSH (31), PASS (5)

REDSKINS DEFENSE — OVERALL (25), RUSH (21), PASS (22)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Cowboys have won five of past six games vs. Redskins. ... Dallas QB Dak Prescott was 25 of 32 for perfect passer 158.3 rating in season opener. Prescott is first Cowboys QB to win with 400-plus yards passing and four-plus touchdowns. ... Prescott completed five passes of 25-plus yards same day Redskins allowed three plays of 20-plus yards to Eagles. ... One game into fourth season, Prescott has 11 games with at least three TDs, one more than three-time Super Bowl winner Troy Aikman had in 12 seasons. ... Prescott reached 1,000 completions in 49 games, matching Tony Romo for fastest in franchise history. ... RB Ezekiel Elliott has 546 yards from scrimmage, six rushing TDs in five games vs. Redskins. ... WR Amari Cooper had 106 receiving yards and TD catch vs. Giants. ... Jason Witten one TD from becoming fifth tight end in NFL history with 70-plus. ... WR Michael Gallup set career highs with seven catches and 158 receiving yards last week. ... DE DeMarcus Lawrence has 3½ sacks in past four games vs. Redskins. ... Redskins QB Case Keenum threw for career-high 380 yards in Week 1 loss to Eagles. ... Keenum coming off seventh career game with three-plus TDs. ... RB Adrian Peterson expected to start in place of injured Derrius Guice after being inactive last week. Peterson tied with Jim Brown for fifth with 106 career rushing TDs. ... RB Chris Thompson led Washington with seven catches last week. ... With 125 yards receiving, WR Terry McLaurin became first Redskins rookie with 100-plus in NFL debut. ... TE Jordan Reed missed season opener with concussion. ... Vernon Davis ranks third among active tight ends with 63 receiving TDs. ... DL Jonathan Allen listed as week to week with knee injury. ... S Landon Collins had seven tackles in Redskins debut. Collins looking for seventh consecutive game vs. Dallas with five-plus tackles. ... CB Josh Norman forced fumble in past two games vs. Cowboys. ... Fantasy tip: Elliott could take advantage of weakened Redskins run defense without Allen and should get more carries than Week 1.

