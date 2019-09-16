Cubs 1B Rizzo diagnosed with moderate ankle sprain

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Cubs 1B Rizzo diagnosed with moderate ankle sprain

By JAY COHEN
 
Share

CHICAGO (AP) — When Anthony Rizzo went down in the infield grass at Wrigley Field, it looked bad for the big first baseman and the Chicago Cubs.

The result was somewhere in the middle.

Rizzo will wear a walking boot for the next five to seven days after an MRI showed he had a moderate lateral right ankle sprain.

“It certainly wasn’t the worst possible news,” president of baseball operations Theo Epstein said before Monday night’s game against Cincinnati. “He avoided any fracture. He avoided any type of damage to the joint that would require surgery.”

Other news
This image from the body-worn camera of Washington Metropolitan Police Department officer Michael Fanone shows Thomas Sibick, circled by the Justice Department, at left, during the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Sibick, of Buffalo, who stole a badge and radio from a police officer brutally beaten by other rioters during the attack on the U.S. Capitol was sentenced on Friday to more than four years in prison. (Justice Department via AP)
Rioter who stole badge, radio from beaten officer on Jan. 6 gets more than 4 years in prison
Actor Max Greenfield poses at the 10th Annual PingPong4Purpose celebrity ping pong tournament hosted by Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw and his wife, Ellen, Thursday, July 27, 2023, at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Actor Max Greenfield urges studio CEOs to ‘be the heroes’ and make a deal in Hollywood strikes
President Joe Biden speaks at Auburn Manufacturing Inc., in Auburn, Maine, Friday, July 28, 2023, before he signs an executive order to encourage companies to manufacture new inventions in the United States. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
President Biden to host the leaders of Japan and Korean for an August summit at Camp David

But Rizzo is running out of time, and Chicago is fighting for a playoff spot in the NL Central and wild card races. After the series opener against the Reds, the Cubs will have 12 games left.

“My body usually responds pretty well, so certainly not ruling it out,” Rizzo said when asked about returning this season. “I have every intention on trying to do everything I can with the training staff to get back on the field with the boys.”

The 30-year-old Rizzo had to be helped off the field after he got hurt while going to field a bunt in the third inning of Sunday’s 16-6 victory over Pittsburgh.

He will be re-evaluated after he gets out of the walking boot. The team says it will know more about when he might be able to return at that point.

“Hopefully by the end of the week we’ll have better news,” manager Joe Maddon said. “But in the meantime you just got to plan that he’s not going to be there. ... I really believe our guys will rally around this moment, I do.”

The loss of Rizzo is another big blow for Chicago, which already was playing without Javier Báez after the All-Star shortstop broke his left thumb. Rizzo is batting .289 with 26 homers and a team-high 93 RBIs. The two-time Gold Glover also plays a major role in the team’s defensive plans.

Victor Caratini started at first against Cincinnati, and utilityman Ben Zobrist was on top of the lineup after Rizzo led off in the previous four games. With Rizzo helping spark the offense, the Cubs piled up 47 runs in a weekend sweep of the Pirates.

“You don’t replace an Anthony Rizzo or a Javy Baez,” Zobrist said. “Next guy jumps in there and does what he’s capable of doing. ... You’re not going to make that up with one player. You got to make it up with a couple players.”

The Cubs also have been playing without closer Craig Kimbrel, who is coming back from right elbow inflammation. He is scheduled to throw a simulated game Tuesday and could return this weekend.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports