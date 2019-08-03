FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Cubs’ Contreras out with hamstring injury, extent uncertain

 
CHICAGO (AP) — All-Star catcher Willson Contreras hurt his right hamstring while running out a flyball Saturday and the Chicago Cubs are waiting to learn the extent on the injury.

Contreras will undergo an MRI on Monday, manager Joe Maddon said.

“We’ll find out the severity of it or the lack of severity of it,” Maddon said. “We’ll just see how it plays.”

Contreras pulled up and grabbed the back of his leg as he exited the batter’s box after hitting a drive to left-center in the seventh inning against Milwaukee. The ball was caught.

Contreras is batting .275 with 19 home runs and 57 RBIs.

