United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Motorists navigate a flooded road in Grosse Pointe Farms, Mich., after a severe storm Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (John T. Greilick/Detroit News via AP)
Severe storms in Michigan
FILE - Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs on the Stravinski Hall stage at the 49th Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland on July 4, 2015. O’Connor, the gifted Irish singer-songwriter who became a superstar in her mid-20s but was known as much for her private struggles and provocative actions as for her fierce and expressive music, has died at 56. The singer's family issued a statement reported Wednesday by the BBC and RTE. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP, File)
Sinéad O’Connor dies at 56
FILE - Facebook's Meta logo sign is seen at the company headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., on, Oct. 28, 2021. U.S. Facebook users have one more month to apply for their share of a $725 million privacy settlement that parent company Meta agreed to pay late last year. Meta is paying to settle a lawsuit alleging the world’s largest social media platform allowed millions of its users’ personal information to be fed to Cambridge Analytica, a firm that supported Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)
Facebook settlement: countdown to apply
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Hunter Biden’s plea deal on hold

Cubs’ Garza has mild back strain

 
Share

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Chicago Cubs right-hander Matt Garza suffered a mild back strain on his left side while throwing batting practice to teammates Sunday and is expected to miss at least a few days of practice.

Whether it will delay his start to the regular season, team officials said they would know more about his prognosis after he is examined again Monday.

“It looks like a mild lat strain,” manager Dale Sveum said. “We’ll see what happens when he wakes up and see where we are a little bit more (Monday). But it’s subsided, and he seems to be doing a lot better now.”

Garza got halfway through his throwing schedule when he felt a twinge and left the field with the trainer.

Other news
FILE - A VW logo on an I.D. Buzz is polished before Volkswagen AG's annual press conference in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Volkswagen saw after-tax earnings fall by 20% in the first half of the year to 8.5 billion euros ($9.45 billion) as the automaker tries to engineer a rebound in China. (Michael Kappeler/dpa via AP, File)
Volkswagen takes steps to boost its China business as first-half earnings fall by 20%
FILE - Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during his official unveiling as a new member of Al Nassr soccer club in in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Cristian Ronaldo’s Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr will have its FIFA ban on registering new players lifted when it settles a debt with Leicester. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil, File)
Saudi Arabia’s path to 2026 World Cup starts in qualifying group with Jordan and Tajikistan
Supporters of Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum gather in his support in Niamey, Niger, Wednesday July 26 2023. Governing bodies in Africa condemned what they characterized as a coup attempt Wednesday against Niger's president, whose official Twitter account reported that elements of the presidential guard engaged in an "anti-Republican demonstration" and tried to obtain the support of other security forces. (AP Photo/Sam Mednick)
Mutinous soldiers say they’ve taken Niger. The government says a coup won’t be tolerated

“The ball felt good coming out of my hand. I think that’s what I’m most upset about,” said Garza, who was considered a candidate to be the Cubs’ opening day starter. “But it shouldn’t be a big thing, and we’ll see (Monday).”

Garza hasn’t pitched in a game since July 21, when he left a start in St. Louis because of a “stress reaction” in his pitching elbow.

He has looked impressive the first week of spring training.

“Hopefully, it’s really nothing and he doesn’t even get really set back as far as opening day, and if not, then we’ll have to obviously evaluate the (timetable),” Sveum said. “We have the depth. It’s not that big a deal that way. It’s just too early to know what plan we’re going to take.”

With six weeks left before the season opens, Garza said he doesn’t think he’ll miss any time.

“They tell me good things, and I look forward to (Monday) and see what’s going on.”