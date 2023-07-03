Emergency service workers gather outside damaged buildings as search for victims continues following a Russian missile attack in Lviv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Mykola Tys)
Dallas plays D.C. United after shutout win

By The Associated Press
 
DC United (7-9-5, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. FC Dallas (8-7-5, sixth in the Western Conference)

Frisco, Texas; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: FC Dallas +122, DC United +216, Draw +243; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Los Angeles FC 2-0, Dallas faces D.C. United.

Dallas is 6-2-2 at home. Dallas is fourth in the Western Conference giving up just 22 goals.

United is 3-6-2 in road games. United ranks ninth in the MLS with 29 goals led by Christian Benteke with eight.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesus Ferreira has scored 10 goals for Dallas. Jader Obrian has two goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Benteke has eight goals and one assist for United. Theodore Ku-DiPietro has two goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dallas: 4-4-2, averaging 1.1 goals, 3.4 shots on goal and 3.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

United: 3-4-3, averaging 1.4 goals, 3.9 shots on goal and 3.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Dallas: Tarik Scott (injured), Tsiki Ntsabeleng (injured), Ema Twumasi (injured), Paxton Pomykal (injured), Paul Arriola (injured), Bernard Kamungo (injured), Jesus Jimenez (injured), Jose Antonio Martinez (injured), Sebastian Lletget (injured).

United: Theodore Ku-DiPietro (injured), Mohanad Jeahze (injured), Nigel Robertha (injured), Martin Rodriguez (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.