D.C. United takes draw streak into matchup against the New York Red Bulls

New York Red Bulls (7-12-10, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. DC United (9-12-9, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: DC United +124, New York +212, Draw +242; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: D.C. United hosts the New York Red Bulls after playing to a draw in three consecutive games.

United is 7-10-7 against Eastern Conference teams. United has a 6-0-0 record in games it records three or more goals.

The Red Bulls are 7-10-5 in Eastern Conference games. The Red Bulls are second in the Eastern Conference allowing only 34 goals.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Red Bulls won the last meeting 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Benteke has 10 goals and two assists for United. Theodore Ku-DiPietro has two goals over the past 10 games.

Frankie Amaya has scored four goals for the Red Bulls. Omir Fernandez has two goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: United: 2-4-4, averaging 0.9 goals, 4.8 shots on goal and 4.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

Red Bulls: 2-6-2, averaging 0.8 goals, 3.9 shots on goal and 6.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Mohanad Jeahze (injured), Tyler Miller (injured), Steve Birnbaum (injured), Martin Rodriguez (injured), Derrick Williams (injured).

Red Bulls: Serge Ngoma (injured), Steven Sserwadda (injured), Lewis Morgan (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.