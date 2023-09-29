Benteke leads D.C. United against the Vancouver Whitecaps

DC United (9-13-9, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (11-10-9, seventh in the Western Conference)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Vancouver -124, DC United +304, Draw +278; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Christian Benteke leads D.C. United into a matchup with the Vancouver Whitecaps fresh off of a three-goal outing against the New York Red Bulls.

The Whitecaps are 7-3-4 in home games. Brian White leads the sixth-ranked scoring team in the MLS with 13 goals. The Whitecaps have scored 49.

United is 4-8-3 in road games. United is 4-6 in one-goal matches.

Saturday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: White has 13 goals and four assists for the Whitecaps. Ryan Gauld has five goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Benteke has 13 goals and two assists for United. Theodore Ku-DiPietro has two goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Whitecaps: 5-3-2, averaging 1.7 goals, 4.7 shots on goal and 4.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

United: 2-4-4, averaging 1.2 goals, 5.4 shots on goal and 4.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Whitecaps: Sam Adekugbe (injured), Thomas Hasal (injured), Luis Martins (injured).

United: Mohanad Jeahze (injured), Tyler Miller (injured), Martin Rodriguez (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.