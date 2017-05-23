NEW YORK (AP) — Searching for answers in a wobbly bullpen, the New York Mets have optioned struggling right-hander Hansel Robles to Triple-A Las Vegas and recalled lefty Josh Smoker from their top farm club.

The move was a bit surprising Tuesday because Robles had been a staple of New York's relief corps since he was called up in April 2015 — and was on an extended roll until falling apart just recently. He put together 12 consecutive scoreless outings from April 13 to May 10 before getting hit hard in his last three appearances, raising his ERA from 1.42 to 6.23.

The 26-year-old Robles is 4-1 in 21 games.

Smoker broke camp with the big league club and went 0-1 with a 7.88 ERA in 15 outings for the Mets before they sent him to Las Vegas on May 9.

