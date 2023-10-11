Stars host the Blues to start season
St. Louis Blues vs. Dallas Stars
Dallas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Stars -213, Blues +173; over/under is 6.5
BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars begin the season at home against the St. Louis Blues.
Dallas went 47-21-14 overall and 22-5-5 in division play last season. The Stars averaged 3.1 power-play chances per game last season, and converted on 25% (64 total power-play goals).
St. Louis had a 37-38-7 record overall while going 9-16-1 against opponents from the Central Division last season. The Blues had a 19.3% power play success rate last season, scoring 46 goals on 238 chances.
INJURIES: Stars: Jerad Rosburg: out (undisclosed), Chase Wheatcroft: out (undisclosed).
Blues: Anton Malmstrom: out (undisclosed), Josh Jacobs: out (undisclosed).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.