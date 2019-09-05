Dantonio can tie record when No. 19 Spartans host WMU

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Dantonio can tie record when No. 19 Spartans host WMU

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Western Michigan (1-0) at No. 19 Michigan State (1-0), Saturday at 7:40 p.m. EDT (BTN).

Line: Michigan State by 16.

Series record: Michigan State leads 13-2.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio made it clear he wasn’t pleased with the offensive performance in last week’s 28-7 win over Tulsa. He expects the Spartans to be ready this coming weekend. Motivation shouldn’t be a problem for WMU either in this clash of in-state opponents.

KEY MATCHUP

Kenny Willekes and Raequan Williams vs. the Western Michigan offensive line. Willekes and Williams wreaked havoc last week as the Spartans held Tulsa to minus-73 yards rushing. The Broncos will need to contain those two standout defensive linemen at least a little if they want to pull off an upset.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

WMU: Keith Mixon had kickoff returns of 52, 26 and 65 yards in a season-opening win over Monmouth.

Michigan State: QB Brian Lewerke avoided turnovers last week, but the Spartans managed only one offensive touchdown, and that was on the first drive of the game. Lewerke threw for 192 yards.

FACTS & FIGURES

Dantonio needs one victory to tie Duffy Daugherty’s school record of 109. ... Jon Wassink threw for 368 yards and five TDs in WMU’s opener. ... Tulsa’s minus-73 yards rushing against Michigan State was the lowest total by an FBS team since Mississippi State held Florida to minus-78 in 2000. ... WMU has not won a game in this series since 1919. ... WMU has faced at least one Big Ten team in every season since 2006. The Broncos beat Northwestern and Illinois in their unbeaten regular season of 2016. ... A win would also tie Dantonio with Daugherty for 13th on the Big Ten’s career list. Next up would be John Cooper (111) and Fielding Yost (113).

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25