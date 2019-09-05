Dbacks rookie Gallen loses no-hit bid in 7th on Machado 1B

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Dbacks rookie Gallen loses no-hit bid in 7th on Machado 1B

 
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks rookie Zac Gallen lost his no-hit bid with one out in the seventh inning on a clean single by the San Diego Padres’ Manny Machado.

Machado ripped a line drive into right field. The ball was hit so hard, outfielder Jarrod Dyson tried to scoop it up and fire to first base, but he bobbled the transfer and Machado reached easily.

Gallen had struck out six, walked one, hit a batter and thrown 88 pitches entering the seventh. The game was scoreless.

Gallen is a 24-year-old right-hander. He made his major league debut in June and began the night with a 2-4 record and 2.79 ERA in 12 starts, including five with Arizona since being acquired from Miami.

There have been four no-hitters in the majors this year, with Justin Verlander pitching one last Sunday for Houston at Toronto.

The last rookie to throw a no-hitter in the majors was Chris Heston of the Giants, doing it in 2015 against the Mets.

