Blue Jays place LHP Liriano on DL because of sore shoulder
1 hour ago
TORONTO (AP) — The Blue Jays have placed left-hander Francisco Liriano on the 10-day disabled list with a sore shoulder on Thursday and recalled right-hander Leonel Campos from Triple-A Buffalo.
Liriano allowed a season-worst seven runs in two-plus innings against Cleveland on Wednesday, failing to finish four innings for the second straight start. He's 2-2 with a 6.35 ERA in seven starts.
Liriano is the third Blue Jays starting pitcher currently on the disabled list, joining left-hander J.A. Happ (elbow) and right-hander Aaron Sanchez (blister).
Toronto is also without third baseman Josh Donaldson (left calf), shortstop Troy Tulowitzki (right hamstring) and catcher Russell Martin (left shoulder).
The six injured players have a combined salary of $84 million.
Campos pitched in one game for Toronto this season. He was 1-0 with a 2.31 ERA in nine games at Triple-A.