Del Piero scores in Sydney FC win

SYDNEY (AP) — Former Juventus and Italy star Alessandro Del Piero returned from injury to score Sydney FC ‘s first goal in a 2-1 win Sunday over the Melbourne Heart in Australia’s A-League.

Team captain Del Piero, who missed two matches with calf and hamstring soreness, put Sydney ahead in the 43rd minute before Ranko Despotovic gave Sydney a 2-0 lead just before halftime.

The Brisbane Roar maintained a five-point lead with a 2-1 win over the Wellington Phoenix on Saturday. The Western Sydney Wanderers remained in second place after a 1-0 win over Newcastle.

Adelaide United outclassed defending champions Central Coast 4-0, while the Melbourne Victory beat the Perth Glory 2-0.