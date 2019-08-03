FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends an event for marking Statehood Day in Mykhailivska Square in Kyiv, Friday, July 28, 2023. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Delle Donne’s 29 points, 12 rebounds lead Mystics past Storm

 
Share

SEATTLE (AP) — Elena Delle Donne had 29 points and 12 rebounds, Ariel Atkins added 17 points — hitting five 3-pointers — and the Washington Mystics beat the Seattle Storm 99-79 on Friday night.

Emma Meesseman chipped in with 13 points for Washington (14-6), which matched its season high with a fifth straight victory. Kristi Toliver and Aerial Powers each scored 12 points.

The Mystics had lost their past four games in the series — including three straight in the 2018 WNBA Finals — but started strong by scoring the first eight points of the game and led 48-34 at halftime before scoring 30 points in the third quarter.

Natasha Howard was the lone player for Seattle (12-10) to reach double figures with 26 points. The Storm made just 3 of 22 from 3-point range in their first loss at home in four games.

It was a championship themed night in Seattle as Sue Bird walked down the red carpet with the WNBA trophy.