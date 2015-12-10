DeMarco Murray says he’s happy playing for Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — DeMarco Murray is no Keyshawn Johnson.

The 2014 NFL rushing champion made no demands — “Just Give Me The Damn Ball” — in his first comments to the media since a report said he complained about his role to owner Jeffrey Lurie on the plane ride home following a 35-28 win over the Patriots. Murray said he sat next to Lurie by coincidence.

“I love playing for this team, I love the fans,” Murray said Thursday. “When I signed on that dotted line I knew I was going to be here for a long time and I’m committed to win a lot of games here. Obviously, it’s a tough year for myself and the team so far, but we’ve still got a chance.”

Murray has been a bust after leaving Dallas and signing a $40 million, five-year contract with $21 million guaranteed. He played just 14 of 61 offensive snaps in a stunning upset at New England last week and coach Chip Kelly said Murray was unhappy with his role.

“I wouldn’t say I was disappointed,” Murray said. “Obviously, we won the game so I thought I was happy for that. But every player wants the opportunity to contribute to the team, especially me as a competitor, to have a chance to go out there and work out and do what I can to help this team. It was a little different, but we won the game. That was the biggest thing.”

Murray is averaging just 3.5 yards per carry. Meanwhile, Ryan Mathews has an average of 5.8 yards per carry and only 142 fewer yards in two fewer games. Kenjon Barner (4.6) and Darren Sproles (3.8) also have better averages than Murray.

Sproles and Barner got a bulk of the work against the Patriots while Mathews sat out with a concussion.

“Obviously, it’s hard,” Murray said. “I’ve never been in this situation before. And you have to deal with it as best you can. But like I said, every guy in this locker room wants the ball. It’s not just me. Everyone loves the football. Everyone loves to make plays.

“The biggest thing for me is just that I want to contribute to this team. I feel like I can be a big piece of that. And obviously, we won the game, so I was extremely happy about that. You always want to contribute in any way, whether it’s passing the ball, blocking, catching, whatever the case may be. You just want to have some type of contribution to the team.”

It’s unlikely Murray isn’t here next season because the Eagles would take a cap hit of $13 million.

