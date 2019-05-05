FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Dembele injures leg, will miss Barca’s game at Liverpool

 
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona says that France forward Ousmane Dembele has a leg injury and is unfit to play just two days before its Champions League semifinal at Liverpool.

The Spanish champions say on Sunday that tests have confirmed the initial report that Dembele injured a muscle in his right thigh early in Saturday’s 2-0 loss at Celta Vigo.

Barcelona did not say how long it expects him to be out, but he was left off its squad to play at Anfield on Tuesday when Barcelona will defend a 3-0 first-leg victory.

This is Dembele’s fifth injury since joining Barcelona in 2017.

Dembele, 21, has scored 14 goals in 42 appearances for Barcelona this season.

Barcelona has already clinched the Spanish league title but will play Valencia in the Copa del Rey final on May 25.

