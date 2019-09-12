Departing Gatland out for perfect end to 12-year Wales reign

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Departing Gatland out for perfect end to 12-year Wales reign

By STEVE DOUGLAS
 
Share

Warren Gatland has achieved almost everything during his tenure as Wales coach over the last 12 years.

Four Six Nations titles, including three Grand Slams. A national-record winning streak of 14 matches. A place atop the world rankings for the first time in the rugby-mad country’s history, even if only for a week.

Throw in his success as head coach of the British and Irish Lions — a series win in Australia in 2013 followed by a drawn series against the All Blacks in 2017 — and there’s only really one major feat that has proved beyond Gatland since taking the reins in December 2007.

Winning the Rugby World Cup.

Other news
This image from the body-worn camera of Washington Metropolitan Police Department officer Michael Fanone shows Thomas Sibick, circled by the Justice Department, at left, during the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Sibick, of Buffalo, who stole a badge and radio from a police officer brutally beaten by other rioters during the attack on the U.S. Capitol was sentenced on Friday to more than four years in prison. (Justice Department via AP)
Rioter who stole badge, radio from beaten officer on Jan. 6 gets more than 4 years in prison
Actor Max Greenfield poses at the 10th Annual PingPong4Purpose celebrity ping pong tournament hosted by Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw and his wife, Ellen, Thursday, July 27, 2023, at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Actor Max Greenfield urges studio CEOs to ‘be the heroes’ and make a deal in Hollywood strikes
President Joe Biden speaks at Auburn Manufacturing Inc., in Auburn, Maine, Friday, July 28, 2023, before he signs an executive order to encourage companies to manufacture new inventions in the United States. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
President Biden to host the leaders of Japan and Korean for an August summit at Camp David

The 2019 edition in Japan offers the New Zealander one last chance before he returns home to Hamilton to coach the Chiefs in Super Rugby. And it might be Wales’ best opportunity since the inception of the World Cup in 1987.

Forget about a couple of warmup losses to England and Ireland this past month; the Welsh are heading to Asia in great shape, mentally as much as physically.

OK, they didn’t beat New Zealand in that 14-match winning run from March 2018 to March 2019 which bounced them from No. 8 in the rankings to No. 1. Yet they took down South Africa twice, Australia, England, Ireland, and Argentina.

A team that didn’t know how to get over the line in big, tight matches suddenly forgot how to lose. For that, they can largely thank Gatland.

“There’s a really special place in my heart for Wales,” Gatland said after his last home test in charge of Wales, which unfortunately proved to be a 22-17 loss to Ireland after fielding a weakened lineup.

“I think we’ve massively overachieved in the last 12 years. And we’re not finished yet.”

In World Cups under Gatland, the Welsh reached the semifinals in 2011, where they lost to France after playing more than an hour with 14 men following the contentious sending-off of Sam Warburton for a tip tackle. In 2015, Wales got out of a pool containing Australia and ousted host nation England before losing 23-19 to South Africa in the quarterfinals.

Wales’ last game before Gatland took over as coach was a humiliating 38-34 loss to Fiji in Nantes in the 2007 World Cup, which eliminated the Dragons in the pool stage.

So much has changed since then, especially the strength in depth in the squad which should leave Wales fans’ confident the team can overcome injuries to No. 8 Taulupe Faletau and flyhalf Gareth Anscombe that have ruled them out of the World Cup.

Ross Moriarty provides strong cover for Faletau at No. 8, while Dan Biggar now takes on a huge role at No. 10.

Wales and Australia are the favorites to advance from Pool D, which also includes Fiji, Georgia and Uruguay.

The mercurial Fijians stand out as the other danger, with the Welsh no doubt wary of a repeat of 2007 but also because Fiji is now in the top 10 of the world rankings and seemingly a more cohesive unit than ahead of previous World Cups.

Perhaps crucially, Wales will have 10 days to prepare for Fiji on Oct. 9, which will be the third pool game for Gatland’s squad. It will be Fiji’s final pool game, coming just six days after a meeting with Georgia.

Get through what could be a grueling pool and Wales will be hardened for the knockout stage, and Gatland’s final days at the helm.

How fitting if he goes out as the first Wales coach to win the World Cup.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Steve Douglas is at www.twitter.com/sdouglas80