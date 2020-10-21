Despite 1 win each, Eagles, Giants have first place in sight

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Despite 1 win each, Eagles, Giants have first place in sight

By ROB MAADDI
 
Share

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — It’s Week 7, the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants each have one win and both teams are right in the mix for first place.

Welcome to the NFC East.

A division that has produced more Super Bowl champions (13) than any other is the worst in the NFL this season with five combined wins.

The victory total will increase after the Eagles (1-4-1) and Giants (1-5) meet Thursday night, unless they tie. Dallas (2-4) visits Washington (1-5) on Sunday.

Other news
Black Belt Eagle Scout, second right, performs during the Pitchfork Music Festival at Union Park in Chicago on Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Casey)
Black Belt Eagle Scout’s latest record inspired by return home to Swinomish tribe’s ancestral lands
FILE - A digital billboard displays an unofficial temperature, Monday, July 17, 2023, in downtown Phoenix. A historic heat wave that turned the Southwest into a blast furnace throughout July is beginning to abate with the late arrival of the monsoon rains. Forecasters expect that by Monday, July 31, at the latest, people in metro Phoenix will begin seeing high temperatures under 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43.3 degrees Celsius) for the first time in a month. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)
The extreme heat wave that blasted the Southwest is abating with late arriving monsoon rains
Chautauqua Institution President Michael Hill poses for a photo in his office the overlooks Bestor Plaza, in Chautauqua, N.Y., Thursday, June 29, 2023. For a single, unthinkable moment last summer, the Chautauqua Institution was a hostile place for the freedom of expression that's been its hallmark for 150 years: As Salman Rushdie was about to speak, an audience member leapt onto the stage and stabbed the celebrated author more than a dozen times. (AP Photo/Carolyn Thompson)
After an attack on Salman Rushdie, the Chautauqua Institution says its mission won’t change

“Everything is still kind of up for grabs and we’re just trying to figure out how to win a game and how to get guys healthy to play,” Eagles coach Doug Pederson said.

The Eagles have been depleted by injuries, finishing a 30-28 loss against Baltimore with only quarterback Carson Wentz and center Jason Kelce healthy among the preseason starters on offense.

Right tackle Lane Johnson and wide receiver DeSean Jackson are expected to return for this game but running back Miles Sanders and tight end Zach Ertz are out after getting hurt against the Ravens.

The Giants are coming off their first win under coach Joe Judge. They haven’t won in Philadelphia since 2013 and have lost seven straight in the series but they’re facing an undermanned club.

“You want to play teams when they’re at their best,” Judge said. “That’s what competition is all about. ... They know how to use their receivers, their backs and their tight ends all very well, so it doesn’t matter who’s in there. They’re all very capable.”

GIVE IT TO BOSTON

With Sanders out, Boston Scott will be Philadelphia’s primary back. Scott emerged from the practice squad last year and had his two best games against the Giants, including a career-high 138 scrimmage yards and three TDs in the division-clinching win in Week 17.

Scott is averaging just 3.2 yards per carry behind a banged-up offensive line. He has seven catches for 48 yards.

“I’m definitely ready,” Scott said. “I know everyone is going to be firing on all cylinders and I’m looking to contribute any way I can.”

JUDGE HOMECOMING

Judge, who coached at Alabama and New England before going to New York, is a Philadelphia native. He went to Lansdale Catholic High School and most of his family are Eagles’ fans.

The 38-year-old quipped he was going to wear a hard hat at the game to be safe from family members tossing batteries at him. Others have asked for tickets.

“My only rule is anybody who shows up that I either grew up with or have blood ties with, they have to wear blue,” Judge said. “I respect their love for the Eagles from being in the town, but hey, look man, you ain’t showing up cheering against my kids’ Christmas. You better come out in some blue cheering for us.”

DEEP THREATS

Wentz completed just four passes of 40 or more yards to wide receivers all of last season, none between Week 3 and 16. He already has three this season. Rookie Jalen Reagor had a 55-yard catch in the opener. Second-year pro Travis Fulgham caught a 42-yard TD pass in a win at San Francisco three weeks ago. Rookie John Hightower had a 50-yard reception last week against Baltimore and also dropped a perfect throw deep that would’ve been at least a 50-yard gain.

“The ability to stretch the field and create big plays is a game-changer,” Wentz said.

HELP ON THE WAY

New York quarterback Daniel Jones was 12 of 19 for 112 yards with a touchdown and an interception against Washington. The attempts, completions and yards were the lowest in his 18 career starts.

His wide receivers had five catches for 61 yards with Darius Slayton catching two, including a touchdown.

Veteran receiver Sterling Shepard, who was placed on injured reserve after Week 2 with a turf toe injury, practiced Tuesday. He had eight catches for 76 yards in two games.

LONG KICKS

Eagles kicker Jake Elliott missed a 52-yard field goal at the end of the first half against Baltimore that proved costly in a 2-point loss. He’s made one of four tries beyond 50 yards this season and is 5 of 13 from that range after going 5 for 6 as a rookie in 2017. But Elliott has hit all of his field goals under 50 yards this season and 89.9% in his career.

Meanwhile, Giants kicker Graham Gano is 15 of 16 this season. He made kicks of 55, 54 and 50 against Dallas two weeks ago.

___

AP Sports Writer Tom Canavan contributed to this report.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL