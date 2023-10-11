Israel-Hamas war
Devils and Red Wings meet in 2023 season opener

By The Associated Press
 
Detroit Red Wings vs. New Jersey Devils

Newark, New Jersey; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Devils -273, Red Wings +215; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils host the Detroit Red Wings in the season opener.

New Jersey had a 52-22-8 record overall and a 27-16-4 record in home games last season. The Devils scored 3.5 goals per game last season while allowing 2.7 per game.

Detroit had a 35-37-10 record overall and a 16-20-5 record in road games last season. The Red Wings averaged 3.3 power-play chances per game last season, and converted on 21.1% (57 total power-play goals).

INJURIES: Devils: Erik Haula: day to day (undisclosed), Dougie Hamilton: out (wrist).

Red Wings: Matt Luff: out (undisclosed), Carter Mazur: out (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.