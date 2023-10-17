Israel-Hamas war
Penguins take on the Red Wings following Rust’s 2-goal showing

By The Associated Press
 
Pittsburgh Penguins (2-1, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (2-1, second in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins visit the Detroit Red Wings after Bryan Rust’s two-goal game against the Calgary Flames in the Penguins’ 5-2 win.

Detroit went 35-37-10 overall and 19-17-5 at home a season ago. The Red Wings scored 237 goals while giving up 275 last season for a -38 goal differential.

Pittsburgh went 40-31-11 overall and 17-18-6 on the road last season. The Penguins allowed 3.2 goals per game while scoring 3.2 last season.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Robby Fabbri: day to day (undisclosed), Matt Luff: out (undisclosed), Carter Mazur: out (undisclosed).

Penguins: Mark Pysyk: out (lower-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.