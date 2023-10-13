Tampa Bay visits Detroit after Kucherov’s 2-goal game

Tampa Bay Lightning (1-0, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (0-1, fifth in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Lightning -120, Red Wings -103; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Detroit Red Wings after Nikita Kucherov scored two goals in the Lightning’s 5-3 win against the Nashville Predators.

Detroit went 9-14-3 in Atlantic Division games and had a 35-37-10 record overall last season. The Red Wings averaged 3.3 power-play chances per game last season, and converted on 21.1% (57 total power-play goals).

Tampa Bay went 46-30-6 overall and 14-14-4 in division play last season. Goalies for the Lightning averaged 28.4 saves per game last season while conceding 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Matt Luff: out (undisclosed), Carter Mazur: out (undisclosed).

Lightning: Tyler Motte: out (upper body), Andrei Vasilevskiy: out (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.