Tigers host the Athletics on home losing streak

By The Associated Press
 
Oakland Athletics (25-63, fifth in the AL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (37-48, third in the AL Central)

Detroit; Thursday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Hogan Harris (2-2, 5.17 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 29 strikeouts); Tigers: Michael Lorenzen (2-6, 4.28 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 62 strikeouts)

Other news
Oakland Athletics' Esteury Ruiz connects for a two RBI single during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Noda helps the Athletics get off to a quick start in a 12-3 rout of the Tigers
Ryan Noda homered in a three-run first inning and the Oakland Athletics went on to rout the Detroit Tigers 12-3 on Wednesday night.
Detroit Tigers' Tarik Skubal pitches against the Oakland Athletics during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Pitcher Tarik Skubal returns for Detroit Tigers after 11-month absence
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal made his first major-league start in 11 months when he faced the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday.
Detroit Tigers' Javier Baez follows the flight of his grand slam off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Connor Seabold in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Baez, Marisnick hit grand slams, Tigers go deep 5 times to beat Rockies 14-9
Javier Baez and Jake Marisnick each hit a grand slam and the Detroit Tigers hit five home runs overall to beat the Colorado Rockies 14-9.
Colorado Rockies' Ezequiel Tovar is congratulated as he returns to the dugout after a three-run home run against the Detroit Tigers during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 30, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Tovar homers, extends his hitting streak to 13 games to help Rockies beat Tigers 8-5
Ezequiel Tovar hit a three-run homer and extended his hitting streak to a career-high 13 games to help the Colorado Rockies beat the Detroit Tigers 8-5.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Tigers -165, Athletics +141; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers aim to stop their three-game home slide with a win against the Oakland Athletics.

Detroit is 37-48 overall and 18-23 in home games. The Tigers are 13-7 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Oakland is 25-63 overall and 13-31 in road games. The Athletics have gone 17-10 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Thursday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Torkelson leads the Tigers with 12 home runs while slugging .402. Matt Vierling is 13-for-37 with a double, two triples and two RBI over the past 10 games.

Esteury Ruiz has 19 doubles, a triple and a home run for the Athletics. Tony Kemp is 11-for-39 with two triples and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, .223 batting average, 5.70 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Athletics: 5-5, .216 batting average, 5.70 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Tyler Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Vest: 15-Day IL (leg), Riley Greene: 10-Day IL (fibula), Akil Baddoo: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (neck), Alex Faedo: 15-Day IL (finger), Trey Wingenter: 60-Day IL (biceps), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (arm), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Carlos Perez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Yacksel Rios: 15-Day IL (raynaud’s syndrome), James Kaprielian: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ramon Laureano: 10-Day IL (hand), Zach Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rucinski: 60-Day IL (illness), Kevin Smith: 10-Day IL (back), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.