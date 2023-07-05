FILE-New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in New York. Salaam, one of the exonerated “Central Park Five,” has won the Democratic primary, Wednesday, July 7, all but assuring him a seat on the New York City Council. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Athletics bring 1-0 series lead over Tigers into game 2

By The Associated Press
 
Oakland Athletics (24-63, fifth in the AL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (37-47, third in the AL Central)

Detroit; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Ken Waldichuk (1-5, 6.78 ERA, 1.92 WHIP, 64 strikeouts); Tigers: Eduardo Rodriguez (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Tigers -229, Athletics +189; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Detroit Tigers.

Detroit has gone 18-22 at home and 37-47 overall. The Tigers are 25-8 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Oakland has a 12-31 record on the road and a 24-63 record overall. The Athletics are 13-8 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Wednesday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Vierling has eight doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 22 RBI for the Tigers. Spencer Torkelson is 9-for-40 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Esteury Ruiz leads the Athletics with a .255 batting average, and has 19 doubles, a triple, a home run, 14 walks and 33 RBI. Tyler Wade is 10-for-28 with an RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, .232 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by four runs

Athletics: 5-5, .201 batting average, 5.80 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Tyler Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Eduardo Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (finger), Reese Olson: day-to-day (knee), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Vest: 15-Day IL (leg), Riley Greene: 10-Day IL (fibula), Akil Baddoo: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (neck), Alex Faedo: 15-Day IL (finger), Trey Wingenter: 60-Day IL (biceps), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (arm), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Carlos Perez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Yacksel Rios: 15-Day IL (raynaud’s syndrome), James Kaprielian: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ramon Laureano: 10-Day IL (hand), Zach Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rucinski: 60-Day IL (illness), Kevin Smith: 10-Day IL (back), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.